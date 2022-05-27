Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren recently visited the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s new Mendy and Ita Klein Campus in Cleveland Heights, where he toured the school and addressed the students in fourth through sixth grades.
The mayor spoke about government and about his role as mayor in the city of Cleveland Heights.
Hebrew Academy of Cleveland dedicated its Oakwood Campus Nov. 7 as the Mendy and Ita Klein Campus. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose visited the campus on Dec. 15.
The new complex was designed by Ronald Kluchin Architects Inc. of Cleveland. The contractor was Great Lakes Crushing LTD of Wickliffe.
With the new building, which both attaches to and dwarfs the clubhouse of the former Oakwood Country Club, the school gains 41 classrooms in a two-floor, state-of-the art school building with elevators, technology hardwired into classrooms and a gymnasium and auditorium that can be split or combined with capacity seating for up to 1,000.
A fundraising campaign goal of $32.5 million included the purchase of the 92-acre former Oakwood Country Club and the repurposing of the clubhouse building, which will continue to house about 250 students. Hebrew Academy’s total enrollment for 2021-22 is approximately 1,340 students.