Cleveland Hillel recently announced the following staffing changes:
Sarah Foster was promoted to full-time employee of Cleveland Hillel, after serving since August 2019 in a dual role with both Cleveland Hillel and Kent State University Hillel. In her new role of manager – Jewish education, graduate programming and engagement measurement, Foster is responsible for designing student-driven programs, connecting with students and young adults, helping them to make meaningful connections to Judaism while living Jewishly. Foster will teach and oversee the administration of the Jewish Learning Fellowship cohort-based learning opportunity, including a series of text and topic explorations.
With more than a decade of experience in Jewish communal work, she was born and raised in Westport, Conn., and spent 11 summers at URJ Eisner Camp. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in religious studies and American studies from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and she earned a Master’s in Religious Education degree and a Master’s in Jewish Nonprofit Management degree from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. Foster has worked at Rutgers Hillel, Jewish community centers, synagogues, and Jewish day schools across the northeast, Houston and the Cleveland area. She lives in Solon with her husband, Rabbi Chase Foster, and their son.
Nicki Greenberg joins Cleveland Hillel’s Case Western Reserve University as an innovation fellow as part of Hillel International’s Springboard Fellowship in a two-year fellowship.
She graduated from the University of Delaware in Newark, with a bachelor’s degree in public policy and a minor in Jewish studies and organizational and community leadership. A native of Long Island, N.Y., Greenberg spent her time at UD Hillel as a campus engagement intern, fundraising Intern, board member for Blue Hens for Israel, and Freshmen Fest leader. She empowered and advocated for women on and off UD’s campus as the president of Strong Like a Girl and was a community engagement scholar.
Through her work with Cleveland Hillel, she will work closely with student leaders to reimage and redesign Jewish life on campus, according to a news release. Innovation fellows are trained in the design thinking methodology to spark new ideas, connect with students, and inject creativity into all aspects of Hillel’s work.
Zoe Levine will join Cleveland Hillel’s Oberlin College as a two-year social justice fellow as part of Hillel International’s Springboard Fellowship in a two-year fellowship.
She graduated from Chatham University in Pittsburgh, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and political science, double minors in French and theater production, and an international certificate, European concentration. She said she believes the social justice and advocacy are linked in totality with Jewish values, which has guided her experience growing up and into her undergraduate studies, according to the release.
At Chatham, Levine worked to amplify marginalized student voice and strongly advocated for student leadership through serving as co-president for Chatham Student Power and artistic director for Chatham drama club. She also participated in Chatham’s honors program, Chatham choir, Jewish Student Association and Hillel Jewish University Center of Pittsburgh. As a social justice fellow, she said she looks forward to empowering students to make change on a local and domestic level guided by Jewish values, texts and history, according to the release. Social justice fellows are trained in engagement, social action, and community organizing, and learn how to seamlessly weave Judaism into the work of justice.
Rotem Yerushalmi is in her second year serving as Cleveland Hillel’s (Case Western) Israel fellow. She especially looks forward to connecting with students on campus, and with in-person events in the coming school year, according to the release. A native of Herzilya, Israel, prior to joining the Cleveland Hillel team, Yerushalmi worked as a flight attendant for El Al airlines. She holds a bachelor’s degree from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem in psychology and cognitive sciences.
As a shlicha, helping students build personal connections to Israel and its rich culture, Yerushalmi is passionate about strengthening relationships and promoting values of tolerance, pluralism, Jewish pride and continuity, and coexistence among communities of different faith traditions.