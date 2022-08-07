As newly appointed Alpha Epsilon Pi regional director for the Ohio Valley region, Matthew Cohen’s focus is on building successful fraternity chapters that are doing good work not only for themselves but also the broader Jewish community.
“My goal is to make sure that our undergraduates feel they have the resources and support they need to be successful on campus, but also to be a positively contributing part of the communities that they’re in,” Cohen, who resides in Pittsburgh, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Cohen, a 2011 graduate of Kent State University, became involved with AEPi, the world’s leading Jewish college fraternity, during his undergraduate years. He knew the chapter president at the time from his involvement with BBYO in Pittsburgh, who encouraged Cohen to attend a fraternity event to meet the brothers. While Cohen admits he wasn’t entirely sold on the idea at first, after getting a chance to meet the brothers, he said he was all for joining the organization.
“I think that what continued to speak to me as I got more involved with the fraternity was the benefit of such a great organization,” said Cohen, who earned a bachelor’s degree in history and Jewish studies. “The values of it were really important to me.”
Cohen previously served as director of membership services, program manager and educational leadership consultant for AEPi from 2012 to 2014. He continued his work for Jewish nonprofits at the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh as a campaign and program associate. Most recently, he served as operations associate for Unicentric, Inc. in Pittsburgh.
As regional director, Cohen will be responsible for overseeing the fraternity’s 12 chapters and colonies in the Ohio Valley region, including those at Kent State University, The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio University in Athens, University of Cincinnati and Miami University in Oxford, among others. He will also be tasked with establishing relationships with university administrations, undergraduate leaders and local alumni volunteers.
Cohen said there’s a demand for continued exploration of Jewish identity and leadership on college campuses today and believes there’s tremendous merit to be found in values-based organizations like AEPi.
“It speaks volumes that a number of leaders in the Jewish nonprofit space are AEPi alumni and that AEPi is a prominent part of any campus Jewish community,” he said.
In addition to building strong chapters, Cohen wants to continue engaging with local partners like Hillel, Chabad and Jewish federations. He said he’s already had a number of conversations with AEPi chapter presidents who have expressed interest in being more involved with the Jewish communities that they find themselves in.
“Local communities are sometimes a little dismissive of undergraduates because they’re a bit more transient, but I think they’re a crucial aspect of the Jewish community,” Cohen said. “These college students are sometimes coming to areas that have never really seen a strong Jewish community. I want to make sure there’s a strong foundation for them but also for the students who come after them.”
With so many opportunities available to college students today, Cohen said he’s looking forward to building continuity and community on campuses through AEPi.
“A lot of people are first-generation college students, and campus culture is very easy to get swept up in,” he said. “I think there’s something to be said for a stabilizing presence on campus like AEPi – a home away from home.”
