Choosing where to attend college is a very personalized activity. It’s a decision students tend to not take lightly, as college is where they’ll spend at least four years studying.
Many students approach this decision in person by taking tours and visiting campuses across the country to inform their choice.
But due to the pandemic, Lynne Hull, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at Franklin University in Columbus, and Daniel Summers, vice president for enrollment management at Hiram College in Hiram, said colleges are faced with developing new options for recruitment to keep all parties safe.
At Franklin University, Hull said college recruitment is a very “people-centric” activity grounded in building strong relationships. Before COVID-19, these relationships were created and fostered in person and at a distance. Many tools had already been developed and time tested in helping students decide if Franklin was for them.
“But in forcing all recruitment activities to be done at a distance temporarily, we found that we had to think creatively about some things that we loved doing face to face with our students,” she noted.
For example, Franklin historically held activities for prospective students from all over to arrive and get evaluated for fit, talk them through financial aid and even enroll them in classes, all in one day. But since they’ve been working remotely, leadership found a way to do this through Zoom.
“I think that colleges and universities will have to focus on making it personal in new and different ways when students and families cannot see us on campus as easily – or at all,” Hull said.
But when schools inevitably return to campus full time, Hull said masks will be provided for staff and students if they don’t have their own. Appointments to meet with advisers will be required, as well as self-health checks to mitigate risk.
As for Hiram College, Summers said staff is working to meet students where they are – making the process as easy as possible in an already stressful time. In March, admission counselors transitioned to personalized virtual visits with prospective students, allowing them to connect with faculty members and coaches, and have virtual tours.
“We will continue virtual visits for the foreseeable future,” he said. “But more recently, Hiram again began offering individual, in-person visits. With an abundance of preparedness and caution, visits are limited to one student and no more than three guests per visit. Additionally, there are only three tour times per day to allow for ample time to clean and disinfect public spaces between visits. All guests are expected to wear a mask and follow the appropriate social distancing and public health guidelines while on campus.”
As orientations also tend to be done in large groups, Summers said these activities have been transitioned to an online environment, where students can go through the process at their own pace.
“We must meet students where they are virtually,” he said. “The pandemic has forced many of us to evaluate what we are doing and why we do it. We have found new opportunities to recruit students from all over the country and connect with them in meaningful ways. I think it would be disappointing if admission offices abandon all this innovation and revert to the way things used to be.”
But this doesn’t make the process any less confusing and stressful for prospective students. After expecting the recruitment process to be one way and having that be turned on its head, both Hull and Summers offered advice to make the transition pain free.
“My best advice for students looking at different higher education institutions is to clearly communicate their desires and interests with the school,” Summers suggested. “We also know that in light of the pandemic, some students may feel more comfortable completing their college coursework from their own homes. Understanding the desires and interests of each student only helps us better customize their college experience.”
Hull added, “Choosing a college is important. Know yourself, what you’re looking and hoping for, what you’re nervous about, and be forthcoming these things. We want to get to know you, and to help you determine if we’re a good fit. If we are – we’ll both know it, and we’ll be off to a great start.”