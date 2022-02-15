Classes have mostly resumed at universities throughout the area following interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pandemic has still forced schools to quickly adjust to a new normal. Representatives from Hiram College and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland shared information about what college learning looks like in their universities now, nearly two years since COVID-19 initially hit the state.
David Haney, president of Hiram College in Hiram, said his school had to pivot to the use of more technology. Like most schools, Hiram College shut down in March 2020 due to the pandemic, but Haney said by fall 2020, in-person classes had mostly returned except for a few periods of remote learning, and the faculty has become adept at pivoting between the two. He said Hiram College was able to access federal money to purchase large tents, which it used to safely hold some classes outside, and their strategies really worked, with only 22 cases of COVID in 2021.
He did say though they were successful, classes do not look the same as they did pre-pandemic, though there has not been any major change in the curriculum, just presenting it in a different way.
“Students will say the in-class experience … was different,” he said, adding that a lot of their classes are discussion-based learning. “So, there was a loss of educational intimacy in that respect. One of the things that faculty all over learn is you have to be a lot more creative in your pedagogy when you’re doing it online. The ‘sage on the stage’ model does not work. … I think we really had to become creative to figure out how to work in this new environment.”
Liz Okuma, vice president for student affairs and the dean of students at Hiram College, said enrollment has remained steady and retention numbers have grown.
“Students are excited to get back, they’re excited, they don’t want to be maybe at home,” she said. “When we sent folks home in March 2020, that really helped us get them back in the fall. I think that what Hiram has done and our COVID response, has made students feel very comfortable and safe coming back. They were given single rooms last year and the year before to help with the spread. They have jumped on as really partners for us to stay open.”
Ben Vinson III, provost and executive vice president at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, said prior to the pandemic, remote learning was reserved for summer learning, with nearly all undergraduate learning in person. Two years into the pandemic, he said CWRU has increased its use of remote learning, but students see value in the in-person experience and as such the university works to ensure as much in person education as possible.
“One of the things we did learn in the pandemic was doing both modes, both online and in-person at the same time, was a disaster,” Vinson said. “So, while we thought we were going to be doing more of that what we call hybrid, it turned out that pretty much nobody was getting anything done well.”
He said they learned that some class types work better in an online setting than others, and pointed to large lecture classes, where there were recordings of lectures that students could re-watch, were more successful.
“By and large, our students have told us that they want be back (in the class) as much as possible,” he said, adding there were situations where CWRU would continue to incorporate the use of online technologies, such as students meeting with advisors remotely. “But our students, they want this interaction, especially when they’re coming and expecting an on-campus experience. They want more of that, but I’m not going to say exclusively now. This is one of the things I think COVID has shown us.”
