Starting high school can be an intimidating experience for some. Many big changes are occurring, such as more rigorous academia, making new friends, and having more independence and responsibilities than one did in middle school. High school administrators acknowledge these challenges and have systems in place to help students overcome them.
Rebecca Biggar, school counselor at Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights, offered advice on how kids can get help if they are struggling as new high school students.
“The transition from middle to high school is a really big one,” Biggar said. “I think it’s really exciting for both students and their parents. I think it’s a big moment in adolescent development, but we all know that it comes with its bumps and challenges, academically, socially and emotionally.”
She said she often sees new high school students struggling academically due to challenges with how they organize their time.
“I would say, academically, one of the biggest hurdles that I see for incoming ninth graders is them figuring out those executive functioning and time management skills,” she said. “So, being able to plan and organize their time, and prioritize things, and stay on top of the different balls in the air.”
This plays into academics because, in high school, the expectations are higher and the rigor gets more intense, Biggar stated.
Being able to manage one’s time can be even more difficult for a new high school student who is involved in an extracurricular activity, such as athletics or theater, she pointed out. They also juggle the social aspect of high school, wanting to get to know their peers and make new friends.
“I think being able to keep all the balls in the air can be really challenging for adolescents,” she said.
Students can mitigate feelings of being overwhelmed by utilizing organizational tools, like scheduling apps, that help them carve out time to work on the tasks they need to complete, she suggested.
“I think that’s really important for being able to schedule and understand their commitments and their time, but then I also think it’s important for them to have that toolbox of things that make them feel good when they are feeling stressed or overwhelmed,” Biggar said.
High schoolers can come up with this “toolbox” by finding things that help them practice self-care, tending to both physical and mental health, she recommended. These coping mechanisms may include physical activity, breathing exercises, journaling or listening to music.
“I would say the most important piece is really finding those people that the student can go to and talk to, whether it’s a teacher, or their coach, or their parent, or their best friend, or an older sibling, or the counselor,” she said.
Sleep is also very important, she pointed out.
“Sleep impacts the way we regulate our mood, our ability to focus; and so if you’re not getting enough sleep and you’re going to bed (in the) early hours of the morning, the next day, everything is going to feel overwhelming,” Biggar said.