Students learn differently. Some can quickly grasp what a teacher says, while others may need extra help. That’s where tutoring comes in.
Whether it’s general classroom help or preparing for standardized tests, high school students stand to benefit from tutoring relationships, according to Alyssa King, director of special programs at Columbus Academy in Gahanna; Matthew Marx, owner and principal at Tutoring by a College Professor in Columbus; and Hadassa Meyers, director of educational services at A+ Solutions in Beachwood.
But when should families begin searching for a tutor? Marx said it depends on the student, their learning style, the classes they are in, their future goals and how well they study on their own.
“With ACT/SAT prep, it is best to plan in advance,” he said. “No one should take tests like those without some sort of preparation first, even if it is on their own. The tests are very different from how students are learning these days.”
As far as general education goes, Marx said there are more things to figure in that decision.
“Everyone is different and there are a spectrum of learning styles out there,” he explained. “Sometimes, it depends on the student’s personal goal for the class. Some families are happy with a B grade, while others want to challenge their students. With tutoring, you get feedback immediately. And you also don’t want to wait too late in the term either to get the help you may need.”
Especially at the high school level, tutors can be a valuable resource. Meyers said students may be less likely to ask for help at this age, so tutors can bridge the gap.
“Sometimes, students might feel like they’re going to be judged if they have help, and that they should be able to do things themselves, but that is not really true,” she said. “Everyone learns differently and sometimes, the way a teacher presents material is not working for you and you just need it explained differently. Or, you’re feeling overloaded and the lesson needs broken down. There are a lot of reasons why it could be difficult to study on your own, and it doesn’t have to be the expectation. If you need help, it is always appropriate to reach out and ask for it.”
King added students can also benefit from the one-on-one instruction that comes with a tutor.
“When you are with a tutor, they are completely focused on you,” she said. “When a teacher is in a classroom, they’re trying to head down the middle and teach as they go. With a tutor that is singularly focused on one child, they really benefit. There is a stigma, just like there is with any kind of support service. But it can’t be farther from the truth. If you’re struggling and you know to ask for help, that’s a mature type of thinking.”
But not all tutors are made the same, the educators said. It’s key to find the right program for your student. For Tutoring by a College Professor, high school students are tutored through test prep, helping them become more comfortable in the typical testing environment. At A+ Solutions, a range of students seek help in areas they find challenging, or for students struggling with executive functioning skills. And for students at Columbus Academy, there is an entire network of support, whether that is reading specialists, counselors or the college counseling office.
So, how do you choose the right tutor? As someone who places students with the right tutor for them, King said the more information available, the better.
“If you report a need, we can try to find someone to match that,” she said. “It gives me a better opportunity to fully support that child.”
But more generally, finding someone you relate to and trust is the first step.
“You want to find someone you’re comfortable with,” Marx said. “What I find is most students can relate to someone who is there to help them. As long as they recognize that, it’s a good place to start.”
Meyers added, “It’s about understanding what you want, and narrowing it down from there. Once you have narrowed that down, making sure you have someone qualified to provide that service is critical. It should be someone who has worked with high school students before, as there needs to be a level of trust. A positive relationship between teacher and student can make all the difference in the world.”