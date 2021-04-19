For an upperclassman in high school, the college application process can be one of the most stressful experiences they will face. Preparing for standardized tests, filling out application essays and figuring out what major they want to enroll in are already challenging enough without the added stressors that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.
Mike Brown, vice president of enrollment at Lake Erie College in Painesville; Cecilia Castellano, vice president for enrollment management at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green; and Kim Gentile, director of admissions at The University of Akron in Akron, said their institutions have implemented changes in regards to the application process for incoming students.
Lake Erie has made SAT’s and ACT’s optional for years, even before the pandemic. Brown said students who choose to not take those exams can submit other materials for consideration. He added Lake Erie looks for two questions to be answered in order for a student to be accepted.
“Are they prepared for college?” Brown said. “Do they stand a reasonable chance of being successful if they enroll in Lake Erie College? So that is underlying everything we do. However, with the pandemic, we have had to make adjustments. We try to adjust so that we give the students a fair shake. We don’t want to artificially penalize the students who, because of the pandemic, could not take their standardized tests.”
Lake Erie, like other colleges, has instituted a holistic approach for admissions.
Gentile said Akron did the same thing, knowing students were conducting a college search during a pandemic. The University of Akron waived the application fee for this year’s admission’s cycle and also offered test optional.
“So, when we’re looking at an applicant, we’re really focusing on that high school transcript, we’re looking at coursework, grade trends, special talents that students might share with us,” Gentile said. “There are times when we are maybe requesting a personal statement, reviewing letters of recommendation, having conversations with students, and maybe a parent or family member, and even engaging more with school counselors to see what more can we learn about applicants.”
Part of the reasoning for making those exams optional was due to lack of access caused by the pandemic. Many test sites were canceled or closed, and students were unable to take these tests.
“A lot of high schools actually administer the test, so there are test sites,” Castellano said. “And so if your local high school was administering it, they were canceling those as the shutdown orders. And with the Ohio Public Health orders, they couldn’t offer it COVID-safe, or their high schools were closed. We didn’t want the ACT or SAT and the lack of the ability to take it to be a barrier for admission or enrollment to Bowling Green.”
Gentile added Akron has already agreed to waive SAT and ACT requirements for the 2022 admissions cycle.
“When you think about a standardized test, it’s how the student performs on that one day,” she said. “If you’re looking at a body of work, what they’ve done in high school, you can look at the courses that they’ve decided to take, how they have progressed, what their grade trends have been, and really take more of a holistic approach as opposed to a test that happens one day out of the year.”
On top of the admissions requirements being different, some schools like Bowling Green have also changed the process by which students can choose their major and communicate with school administration.
One example of this is the implementation of mock classes., which is where students can log into a class with a professor in a major they’re interested in, and be a part of the class without having to physically be there.
“The other thing that’s been really successful is our financial aid office has virtual counseling appointments,” Castellano said. “So, instead of a family having to call and talk to somebody on the phone, or physically come here, they can actually schedule a Zoom, meet, talk, and sort of see the person and walk through it. So, I think we have a lot more tools in our toolbox to help students enroll and find the best college forum.”