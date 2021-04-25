The Cleveland State University Foundation will host this year’s Radiance event to raise money for academically excelling Cleveland State University students facing financial difficulties at 6 p.m. May 6. The award recipients of the president’s medal, CSU’s highest nonacademic recognition, will be presented to Bridget and Bernie Moreno, and Judy and Bob Rawson during the event.
Radiance has been transformed into a virtual event for this year, as the traditionally annual event had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19, according to a news release. The event will celebrate 10 years of supporting student success, and since the event’s start in 2010, it has raised more than $10 million and permitted over 2,000 juniors and seniors to complete school.
This year, the event will raise scholarships for hard working Cleveland State University students of any school year, instead of just juniors and seniors as was done in past Radiance events. This decision to open up Radiance scholarship funding to all students follows the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it has posed on people’s pocketbooks, according to the release.
To register, visit bit.ly/3rZHski.