Cleveland State University and national tech education provider Fullstack Academy of New York City announced the launch of a new product management boot camp program on May 11. The curriculum is designed to train professionals on the skills needed to fill the more than 18,000 product management job postings in Ohio in just 25 weeks, according to a news release.
“We are in the midst of product management’s ‘Golden Age,’” Jerrad Tausz, CEO of Fullstack Academy, said in a news release. “It’s one of the fastest-growing areas in business today, with the increase in demand for product management jobs outpacing the increase in job demand across all industries in the U.S. by 500%. Modern product management is transforming industries as organizations recognize the need for professionals who know the product inside out and understand the needs of its audience as well as how both may evolve over time.”
The product management industry in Ohio is projected to grow 5.3% over the next decade, driving the average entry-level salary of $75,100, according to Emsi Burning Glass.
“The curriculum for the Product Management Bootcamp was developed by a dynamic team of nearly a dozen industry experts with professional experience at some of the top tech organizations and educational institutions,” Bryan Kind, vice president of academics at Fullstack Academy, said in the release. “They’ve designed some of the most modern, robust tech-focused curricula on the market. The Cleveland State Product Management Bootcamp caters to early career professionals, upskillers, or those looking to pursue product management as a new career path. The curriculum focuses on job preparedness and practicing product management skills in real-life, authentic scenarios, versus a heavy focus on reading, writing and dissecting case studies.”
The team behind the new curriculum development is composed of professionals from a diverse set of backgrounds, including a civil engineer, product manager, product entrepreneur, professor of product innovation, computer science educator, and product lead at Amazon, as well as several educational technology professionals, the release stated.
The Cleveland State Product Management Bootcamp powered by Fullstack Academy is an immersive, collaborative, cohort-based live-online bootcamp. The 25-week program consists of five courses: one 12-week essentials course and four three-week specialized courses, with one break week.
Over the first 12 weeks, students will build essential knowledge and skills grounded in the product life cycle, market analysis, product planning, product analytics, and product strategy. In the second half of the program, students will explore tangible, specialized topics in product management, including UX/UI research, product design, marketing, and software development.
Students focus on building foundational understanding so that no matter which tools, platforms, or processes their future employer uses, they will be able to apply their knowledge to be able to employ it successfully.
Registration is open for the Cleveland State Product Management Bootcamp, which will commence in July 2022. University enrollment is not required.
A $1,500 Founder’s Scholarship that can be applied toward the cost of the program will be available for all students who enroll in the inaugural cohort.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3G40m24.