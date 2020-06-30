Cleveland State University will offer a new “2-for-1 Tuition Promise” for incoming freshmen.
The tuition allows incoming freshmen who finish the fall 2020 semester with a 2.75 grade-point-average or higher to enroll in the spring 2021 semester for free after other financial aid has been applied.
“We are acutely aware that this is no ordinary time, and the financial, emotional and health-related pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are putting significant additional stress on high school seniors and their families,” said Cleveland State President Harlan Sands in a news release. “Our 2-for-1 Tuition Promise is specifically designed to make the entire college-going process easier, while reducing the financial burden for families and incentivizing students to succeed.”
“This is not a typical year for any of us. Our aim is to ensure that a transition to CSU includes a strong financial incentive for these students and families, especially during this time of uncertainty.”