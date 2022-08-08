Cleveland State University recently announced a new partnership with Kaplan, a global educations service provider, to provide free, private, all- access test prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams and professional certifications available to all undergraduate students and spring 2022 graduates beginning immediately.
“Earning high scores on graduate admissions exams can open so many more doors for students in their chosen fields and careers,” Brittany Wampler, director of career development and exploration at CSU, said in a news release. “In eliminating the test preparation cost barrier, we’re leveling the playing field for all CSU students to have the ability to succeed in whatever they choose to pursue.”
CSU is the first public university in the country to make this offer, aligning with its mission to “open doors of opportunity to and support as many students as possible, particularly from Northeast Ohio,” she said.
In addition, students registered for free exam prep will simultaneously receive on-campus career coaching, according to the news release.
