Choosing a law school is a monumental decision that can fundamentally change the course of a student’s life. According to leaders at local law schools, the right culture, a strong alumni network, and emphasis on programming that fits the student’s interests can make all the difference.
The right culture at a law school is incredibly important because a legal education is so challenging, according to Lee Fisher, dean of Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in Cleveland.
“Law school will be the hardest and most difficult and most intense academic experience of your life,” he said.
That is why students need to look for a law school with a collaborative, supportive culture to help handle the workload and the stress involved.
Barbara C. Weinzierl, associate dean, administration and enrollment management, at the University of Akron School of Law in Akron said students are always surprised at how much time they have to spend outside of the classroom. She tells students that they should expect three hours outside of the classroom for every hour spent in class.
This kind of workload and pressure requires a school that preaches teamwork and provides a support structure. Fisher said he tries to set the tone from day one that students should help one another.
“If a fellow student misses a class, don’t wait for them to ask you for your notes, offer your notes to them, and have each other’s back,” he said.
Weinzierl said, “Law school can really break your spirit … I think it makes you doubt yourself.”
She tells her students they are not alone and everyone feels this way. She also recommends her students have a support group that understands the challenges, the sacrifices involved, whether it be your study group, friends or family.
Despite these challenges, Fisher and Weinzierl said law school is worth it because it allows you to make meaningful change in the world.
“You’re going to spend three years of your life doing things most people won’t, so you can spend the rest of your life doing things that most people can’t,” Fisher said.
Part of the benefit of a law school degree is that it teaches you skills that will serve you well in a wide range of careers, including critical thinking, writing skills and research skills, according to Weinzierl.
“I think it changes the course of your life,” she said.
Fisher added a legal education also provides leadership skills. Employers look for “somebody who’s a problem solver, a team player, who’s collaborative, who’s a critical thinker, and those are leadership skills,” he said.
Another critical factor in choosing a law school is the strength of its alumni network, especially in the city where you plan to work.
A strong alumni network “makes a difference as to whether or not people will actually open their doors for you,” Fisher said.
Looking at recent attendance numbers at annual alumni luncheons is one way to determine how active, how passionate of a local alumnus base you have, he added.
Another major factor in choosing a law school is whether it has programs that fit your interests. This issue is highlighted with so many students looking to a law school education as a way to effect social change.
The Jewish principle of tikkun olam, or repairing the world, is relevant here,
“I would actually argue that there are more students interested in changing the world and repairing the world who go to law school than any other graduate school,” said Fisher, a member of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood.
He added law school’s very mission aligns with the desire to make the world a better place.
Weinzierl said, “I think there really is no better way to make a real difference in society than to become a lawyer. Who changes the laws, who takes things to the Supreme Court? There is no way you’re going to find another profession where you can make as big of an impact.”
Fisher and Weinzierl said that to best pursue this goal, you should look at law schools that prioritize social justice.
“Our mission at Cleveland Marshall is learn law, live justice,” said Fisher, adding the school provides its students with knowledge of the law and an understanding of the history of social justice and social change. For example, the school offers a series of clinical experiences and externships focusing on issues of social justice.
Fisher noted he regularly uses his weekly message to students to convey the importance of social justice, including one in June titled, No Room for Silence. That message laid out law students’ role in making a change in the world.
The University of Akron School of Law is also dedicated to social justice, Weinzierl said. The law school created a new position in 2016, assistant dean of diversity and social justice initiatives, to enhance its focus on these issues. The school also has several initiatives for students who want to pursue this path, including a social justice lawyering seminar and public policy clinic, a social justice fellows program, and an immigration law and human rights clinic.
Weinzierl said pursuing this type of legal work brings to mind two other factors in choosing a law school: tuition costs and availability of scholarships. Selecting a more reasonably priced school or one with a lot of scholarship opportunities is vital if a student wants to take a lower-paying job to pursue social justice. Otherwise, she said, the student may have difficulty keeping up with their student loan payments.
