Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland has joined the STARS College Network, along with other leading academic institutions, to support a national effort to raise awareness of higher education opportunities for students in small towns and rural areas, according to a news release.
“There is a massive talent pool in our small towns and rural communities that has so much to offer – to our colleges, to society and to future generations,” Byron Trott, from Trott Family Philanthropies, a supporter of the STARS College Network, said in the release. “These smaller communities simply don’t have the resources to help show these students what is possible and help them get there. Collaborative partnerships like STARS and rootEd not only help to turn the tide, they have a multiplier effect that can catalyze far greater change than any single institution or agency could make on its own.”
The network includes institutions such as Brown University, California Institute of Technology, Colby College, Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“No student should miss the opportunity to apply to a campus that could be a great fit simply because their high school lacks resources to help them become aware of it,” Rick Bischoff, CWRU vice president for Enrollment Management, said in the release. “The STARS College Network represents another important step toward increasing equity across the application and admissions process, and we are pleased to be among its inaugural members.”
For more information, visit starscollegenetwork.org.