U.S. News & World Report recently ranked Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland as No. 44 on its list of best colleges in 2022-23.
Ben Vinson, provost and executive vice president of CWRU, discussed the efforts behind achieving this honor and plans to continue exhibiting the same merit going forward.
“We are really attracting strong students right now,” Vinson told the Cleveland Jewish News. “That’s really helping us move to the next level of excellence.”
Research is also a leading factor in CWRU’s success, he said.
“What’s interesting about having a number of world-class faculty doing amazing research is that it allows our students, too, to really do research and I think the word is getting out,” he noted.
When looking at the criteria in U.S. News & World Report, student to faculty ratio comes into play, Vinson said.
“It’s, right now, nine students per faculty, so it’s a 9:1 ratio,” he said. “About 60% of our undergraduate classes have fewer than 20 students in them.”
CWRU is doing a lot of things that the survey values, Vinson said.
“This year, we have our most diverse and actively qualified student body in our history,” he said.
He expects being included on this list will have a positive impact on interest, applications and enrollment.
“Students and families, early in the application process, they really pay a lot of attention as they decide which schools they’re going to apply to,” Vinson explained. “They pay attention to these types of rankings, so being in an elite group gives you some of the best and most competitive students in the country.”
Lists like these get out colleges names because they tell readers those colleges are some of the top choices, he said. It encourages prospective students to think about what institution is going to be the best fit for them, where they are going to be most successful and where they are going to enjoy their time.
Being part of this list also helps CWRU anchor Cleveland’s reputation, he said.
“As we exhibit strong rankings, that’s a great story for Cleveland to have an institution of the highest excellence in the neighborhood,” Vinson said. “It really draws attention to our city and to our area.”
CWRU is a comprehensive research institution, Vinson said, explaining the university has “many areas of excellence” and that students with a major in one area can also have access to other areas of academic interest.
Additionally, innovative technology helps Case excel, he said.
“We are right now dabbling with augmented reality and mixed reality as devices that help the classroom experience and we’re making more and more of our courses involve cutting-edge, technological approaches,” he said.
Emphasizing diversity and community mindedness are practices kept at the forefront of CWRU’s mission, Vinson said.
“In this age, where social justice is so important and where community engagement is so important to students, to families and to our society, we are an institution that has redoubled our commitment to community engagement,” he said.
No other Ohio school was listed in the top 200.
