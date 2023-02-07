The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland is partnering with resale shop Magnolia Clubhouse. The partnership will focus on research and recovery for those with mental health issues.
Mandel School assistant professor Jessica Wojtalik is leading the effort for partnership with the intention of conducting research on an approach called the “Clubhouse Model” to improve mental health, according to a news release.
“This is a reciprocal relationship. We share the goal of helping people with a mental illness live a happy life, full of purpose,” Wojtalik said in the release.
Magnolia Clubhouse is a retail store that focuses on the field of psychiatric rehabilitation, providing its members with opportunities for employment, housing, education, and access to medical and psychiatric services. Researchers from Mandel School plan to collect data to find out what specifically is working at Magnolia Clubhouse.
“We like to understand why participation helps to improve social relationships and employment opportunities,” Wojtalik said in the release. “When I came here for the first time, I saw people hustling and bustling. I thought to myself, ‘people are probably improving (their) thinking skills, just from being here.’ That’s part of what we’ll be looking at. We want to work together to increase the evidence base of this model and ultimately expand and increase access to it.”
Magnolia Clubhouse Executive Director Lori D’Angelo said in the release, “This place fills a critical void in the area’s mental healthcare system. The contributions of each member are vital to the organization.”
The retail shop hosts over 70 members a day and has a total of 463 members, according to the release.
“One of the first projects we are going to work on is accessing and studying Magnolia’s administrative data,” Wojtalik said in the release. The research will examine the impact of clubhouse participation on cognition, mobility, self-care, interpersonal relationships, life/leisure activities, and community participation, as well as the reasons some people participate while others do not. The second research question will be taking a look at attendance and trying to understand why some people engage and others do not. This is important to ultimately understand the needs of (sic) those … who do not engage to increase the reach of the clubhouse model for people with serious mental illness.”