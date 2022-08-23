Dance programs throughout the area give people of all ages the opportunity to learn and express themselves through movement, while also adopting skills that enhance their lives in and out of the studio.
Courtney Laves-Mearini, owner and director of Cleveland City Dance Camp in Cleveland’s Shaker Square neighborhood, and Gladisa Guadalupe, co-founder and artistic director of Cleveland Ballet, discussed the benefits of taking dance lessons.
“We offer classes that build confidence, camaraderie and community while working on building physical strength, flexibility and poise,” Laves-Mearini said.
Students learn life skills such as listening, following directions, working as a unique individual while being part of a team, motor skills, counting and musicality, movement and physics, spatial awareness, French terminology and anatomy, she said.
“We start them at 18 months in ‘Moving Together’ all the way to advance,” she explained, noting they cover skills based on progress according to age, maturity and strength.
Learning to dance also helps children in their academic careers, Laves-Mearini stated.
“Kids develop better focus skills and that help them with their education and time management,” she stated. “It helps them with their thought processes because they have to be analytical as life progresses.”
Children learn about their bodies through movement and can discover what their bodies want them to do. They also learn about how gravity works for and against them when dancing. Parents value these skills being taught, she mentioned.
“That’s a big thing for families is that it does help the kids with their school work and their time management,” Laves-Mearini said.
She noted the importance of learning through play and acknowledged that many children have parents who work late, so they do not get to play with them as often. Dance helps parents and children work together and build healthy bodies and creative minds.
Guadalupe stated dance is the best form of exercise. Dancers begin by assessing their bodies and then working with what they have. She said anyone who can move can learn to dance, if they are interested in it.
“Research has proven that when children are involved in the arts, especially dance, their academics, studies and grades go up,” Guadalupe pointed out. “Not only is dance the best form of exercise, it helps them think differently.”
As dancers, people need to think about positions, placement, musicality and the people around them, she said. This promotes organizational skills that, in turn, help them in their lives outside of dance when doing things like homework and cleaning their rooms.
Math and writing skills specifically benefit from this, she informed.
“It makes them use their brains at a different level and a different, much faster, pace,” she explained. “So when they go to school, it’s the same way. They have different organizational skills. They build different organizational skills in their brains, which benefits math, English and writing.”
This is called logistic thinking, Guadalupe summarized.
Physically, dance helps a lot of people who have different ailments in their bodies, she noted.
“It helps them get strength in different parts of their bodies,” Guadalupe stated. “So the physical activity is very good.”