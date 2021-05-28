Danielle Chisling, who majored in graphic design at Indiana University, said she’s ready to express herself creatively through her work, and she is seeking a position in her field.
Chisling said she found the restrictions under COVID-19 quarantine difficult but persevered – both in her studies and in her friendships.
“Online learning has been definitely a challenge,” she said. “Having to adapt and meet people in a different way, and especially learning in teams in a group, it’s kind of been a challenge especially for me ‘cause I really learn the best when I’m in person.”
She said she made a point of spending extra time with her professors and holding Zoom meetings with new people she met.
A member of the traditionally Jewish sorority Sigma Delta Tau, she lived with five sorority sisters in her final year of college. She said she found friendships with “like minded people” through a Birthright trip and found Hillel to be satisfying. Chisling said she often ate Friday night dinners at Chabad – Indiana University as well.
She said graduation was held in person but limited to students who were vaccinated.
“I was able to go to and sit in a row next to my friends which made it really special,” Chisling said, adding her parents were “sitting at home watching virtually” with parents of a friend.
In the past year, her connection to Judaism helped her, she said.
“Meeting like-minded people like me and sharing the connection of Judaism really helped me, you know, create that community for myself,” Chisling said, “and kind of create that home away from home kind of feeling at Indiana and create connections probably that I’m going to have for the rest of my life.”
- Jane Kaufman, Staff Reporter