There is no shortage of public, private or religious schools in Northeast Ohio. These schools all have something they can offer children in kindergarten through 12th grade. For parents who want to give their children a religious upbringing, Jewish day schools are one option.
Rabbi Simcha Dessler of the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights; and Rabbi Avery Joel of Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood, said their schools balance conventional academics with religious studies.
The Hebrew Academy’s Beatrice Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood has a state chartered, college preparatory general studies curriculum that meets the requirements for an Ohio Department of Education diploma. On top of general studies, electives such as public speaking, swimming, and organized community service are available.
“More than just imparting knowledge, our goal is to infuse our students with a love, pride and appreciation for Jewish heritage,” Dessler said. “Judaism ought to be not merely a religion, but also a way of life. This is accomplished through a wide variety of extracurricular activities and student-led initiatives which bring life and meaning to the varied aspects of Jewish living through song, dance, activities, trips, seminars and more.”
Students at Fuchs Mizrachi also meet the Ohio graduation requirements and must complete the Judaic courses to graduate. Students and staff will celebrate Jewish holidays together, and the school will host students for Shabbat meals. Joel said this sense of community is vital to the school.
“I think this is our school’s greatest strength,” Joel said. “We are a community in so many ways, and it starts with shared values. The teachers do more than teach. They model a value system and a way of life that we hope our students find meaningful and are inspired to live their lives in that manner. Being able to learn and grow in a school community that is so aligned in this way makes the education holistic and all-encompassing.”
Dessler said having a community of other people with the same values and culture can enhance the experience, and is vital to learning about one’s Jewish identity.
“While every student is an individual and charters his or her own path, sharing one’s educational experience with others with similar values creates a stronger sense of belonging, of confidence and of identity,” Dessler said. “For a Jewish teen, the recognition of one’s individuality, and what can be accomplished, also provides the added benefit of Jewish identity as an important link in the glorious chain of our heritage.”
Students at Fuchs Mizrachi connect to their culture and religion inside and outside the classroom. Although the students learn about heritage, holidays and their connection to Israel in their classes, Joel said most of the learning comes from shared experiences with each other.
“Dancing and celebrating on Yom Ha’atzmaut, spending Shabbat together on our annual high school retreat, or learning Torah together with teachers and friends outside of school,” Joel said. “Maybe more importantly, their teachers serve as role models for living a life striving for a stronger relationship with God. The warm, supportive relationships between the teachers and students allow the students to see their teachers in this light.
“At the end of the day, we want our students to have the skills, mindsets and habits to be successful in all walks of life. That includes their professional and personal lives. We hope they view all of that through the lens of what it means to be an Orthodox, religious Zionist Jew. We hope they feel a sense of responsibility to contribute to their communities and to the world, and to actualize their potential in all ways.”