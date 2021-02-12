The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way everyone goes about day-to-day life. It has affected everyone from large businesses to young school children. Because of this, teachers and students have had to change the way their school day is structured.
Rabbi Simcha Dessler, educational director at the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights; and Abby Silverman, director of marketing and communications at Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood, said both of their schools had to undergo massive adaptations in order to balance safety with quality education.
“When school went remote last year, our staff worked tirelessly, often into the night, to plan creative curriculum and programs which made an enormous difference in engaging students,” Dessler said. “One of the outcomes was that the word ‘caring’ had been taken to a completely new level. It is my hope that the beauty that emerged, on so many fronts, will continue to stay with us and manifest itself in multiple ways well into the future.”
Although both schools saw major changes to how they provide education and social experiences, Silverman said the actual schedule was not affected to an extreme level. They still have “specials,” which include art, music and gym. However, the teachers that provide these specials do so via Zoom, while the students remain in their regular classroom during that period.
“Their daily schedule is actually quite similar,” Silverman said. “They have a lot of outdoor breaks, we have our new outdoor classroom which gives them the ability to learn outside and get fresh air. So they’re very engaged because to them, it feels like a regular school year except they have to wear masks and they’re in smaller classes than they normally would be.”
Another way Mandel JDS is adapting is in its usage of mishpachah and mishpachat, which is Hebrew for family and families, respectively. Each mishpachah acts as a pod with nine students in each classroom. These pods are all independent of each other with none interacting with any students other than the ones in their own individual mishpachah classroom.
Hebrew Academy also introduced innovative ways to assist its students in both virtual and in-person learning. Dessler said this undertaking started when the pandemic first shut down schools in Northeast Ohio.
“When the pandemic began, the academy distributed approximately 1,000 Chromebooks enabling students to continue their studies and classes remotely,” Dessler said. “Teachers volunteered to deliver packets to homes. Administrators held meetings well into the night. Parents enthusiastically rose to the occasion to keep their kids connected and engaged even if they had to be home.”
While the past 11 months have been tough and strange for everybody in the school system, Silverman said the children are just happy to be back with their friends and teachers in-person.
“It’s been a hard year,” Silverman said. “But, they’re so happy to be in school and not to be learning from home, that from the childrens’ perspective they’re really resilient, positive and happy. The teachers have been working really hard to keep everything as normal as it possibly can be.”
Dessler also said that as challenging as this year has been, it has also brought out the best in many people.
“I am amazed at the resilience of staff and students,” Dessler said. “This is one of the silver linings amid the chaos and uncertainties of the global pandemic. It isn’t easy but they make it seem normal. We are proud of the dedication and perseverance of our staff and students.”