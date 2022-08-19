The nurse anesthesia program at The University of Akron was changed to a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program in response to the physician shortage, according to a news release. The degree program started in June with its first graduating class expected in 2025.
In this program, intensive care registered nurses become certified registered nurse anesthetists with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree, the release stated.
“UA has a strong history of educating and graduating nurses that remain in Northeast Ohio to care for patients,” Timothy McCarragher, acting dean of UA’s College of Health and Human Sciences and director of the School of Social Work and Family Sciences, said in a news release. “And our nurse anesthesia program has been a critical part of our institution. By elevating the program to a DNP, we offer individuals the opportunity to grow in their career and earnings.”
The program is accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs. The program also offers more than 45 clinical sites, including Akron University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic Akron General.
The Health Resources and Services Administration also awarded the program with a grant of more than $49,000.
“This grant helps maintain the high first-time pass rates of 98% and low attrition rate of 0% the program has had during the last five years,” Brian Radesic, CRNA program director of Akron, said in the release. “Each year approximately 90% of the Akron graduates provide high-quality anesthesia care in Ohio hospitals and surgery centers.”
There are online course options, as well as in-person labs offered within the program.