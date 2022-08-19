As schools plan to welcome back students, families and educators are preparing for the third school year with COVID-19.
While past school years may have featured learning cohorts, remote learning, mandatory masking, and regular testing and quarantining, recently released Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines suggest those well-known methods may no longer be necessary, according to CDC released made Aug. 11.
But what does that mean for students as they move to gather in and outside of classrooms once more?
Dr. Shelly Senders of Senders Pediatrics in South Euclid and MetroHealth pediatrician Dr. Laura Shefner, who practices in Beachwood and Parma, say this fall is about self-awareness and personal responsibility.
“We all have a responsibility to be safe for ourselves and other people,” Senders told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We have all learned how to be our brother’s or sister’s keeper. That is how we’re approaching COVID-19 this year. If a child is not feeling well, say something so they don’t give it to someone else.”
COVID-19 cases are still likely to occur in classrooms and day cares, Shefner told the CJN, so mitigating risks for younger populations is key. Currently, children as young as 6 months are too young to vaccinate, and those under 5 years old are too young for boosters. Masks should also not be worn by children younger than 2 years old, according to the CDC.
“The vaccine has shown to be safe and effective for children, as it is for adults,” she said. “They aren’t perfect, but they can prevent serious complications of the disease. You may feel icky, but (a vaccine) will significantly reduce that. As a parent of a 14-month-old myself, when vaccination was available to him, I signed right up. But, it also depends on the school community. If there haven’t been a lot of cases and they’re doing a good job at sanitizing, families can relax a little. But if we get another wave like we saw last year, you’d take more precautions. It’s about playing off potential risks.”
While parents and educators need to be on the same page when it comes to the health of students, there is also some benefit in making sure children know how to self-manage potential health risks, said Shefner, who writes a monthly health column for the CJN.
“For students, especially if they’re getting older, parents aren’t with them all day,” she said. “Make sure they understand why they’re doing all of this. That makes them take more initiative in being responsible for themselves. That way, they can do things to protect themselves before they bring it back home. It is similar to when kids get older and we want them to be generally responsible for their health. This is just an extra aspect to consider.”
Even so, most health responsibilities will still fall to parents, Senders said. As the school year progresses, he said parents should be cognizant of how their children are expressing illness, knowing that not everything can be attributed to “allergies.”
“The most important thing this fall is for everyone to be honest about their health and the way they feel,” he said. “We’ve learned that there are people still much more concerned about COVID, but that doesn’t make them crazy. If other people are concerned about getting it, we have a responsibility to not inflict them with a disease they don’t want.”
As specific restrictions and policies are implemented, Shefner said reapplication of certain personal restrictions could make a difference. For example, if a student is exposed but doesn’t show signs of serious illness, they could still attend school but should mask around others. The same goes for students coming out of quarantine and returning to classes, masking for the first few days would further mitigate risk, she said.
“It’s going to be tough for schools because the more we lift mandates, the more parents will push back (in requiring exposed students to mask),” she said. “Although restrictions are being lifted, that doesn’t mean COVID-19 is gone. We need to approach it differently. We need to make sure that we’re still being safe, even as we don’t need to do as much.”
Senders said while he hopes days of mass masking and school closures are over, masking as a general practice is likely here to stay in schools.
“People should take this opportunity to know their risks and how they feel with the approach the CDC is recommending,” he said. “There will always be people who wear masks, whether throughout the year, during periods of illness, or during peak flu season.”
As families turn to professionals for advice ahead of the school year, parents should be prepared to discuss COVID-19 safety as part of the yearly back-to-school prep, both pediatricians said.
“Have that talk with your kids about what they should be doing when they go back to school and you aren’t there,” Shefner said. “Also, again, consider vaccination. I know families are concerned about it because it is new and there is mixed data. But, even if it is not 100% effective, to me, anything is better than nothing.”
Senders said, “Make sure your children understand when they are sick and when they aren’t. This is a teachable moment. But, we do have a responsibility to each other and our community. If you’re not feeling well, stay home. If you feel well, go to school. It’s simple.”