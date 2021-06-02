With the COVID-19 pandemic taking the forefront of most people’s minds when it comes to health care, it is easy to neglect one’s dental health. But whether it is for yourself or your child, making sure you are on top of your dental health is very important.
Trista Onesti, pediatric dentist at Dr. Trista’s Children Dentistry in Lyndhurst; and Jordan Roth, orthodontist at Fried & Roth Orthodontics, in Lyndhurst, said parents are starting to bring their children back to the offices after months of isolation.
Onesti said there had been some hesitation with coming into the dental office for routine visits throughout the pandemic. But she said from the very beginning, dentists had been very prepared to implement the necessary infection protocols for COVID-19. Because medical professionals such as dentists were already used to working all day with personal protective equipment, their normal infection protocol procedures only needed to be enhanced a little.
“Understandably, it took some parents some time to feel comfortable to come in,” Onesti said. “I think those individuals who were working from home, and/or their children that were being educated virtually, felt the most at risk of venturing outside the home, and did not keep their routine appointments. As people felt they could be less cautious, they would make appointments. For most, it was when their children went back to the classroom. For others, it was when they themselves were vaccinated.”
Roth said his practice also did their best to make their clients feel safe.
“We implemented an upgrade in our sterilization system, we implemented parking lot check in to reduce the number of people in the reception area, we were wiping down surfaces and had hand sanitizer throughout the office,” Roth said. “We’re also limiting the number of extra family members in the office, and everyone that is in the office is wearing a mask.”
Roth recommended parents try to fit their children’s appointments in the summer, before school starts.
“The American Association of Orthodontics recommends having orthodontic consultation as early as 7 years old by an orthodontic specialist,” Roth said. “Many will need no treatment at all at that age, and can wait until all adult teeth have erupted. Many kids are headed to camp right now. Bringing them in during August, before school starts, it’s a great time to schedule an orthodontic checkup and a dental cleaning with their general dentist.”
Whether you are planning on scheduling these appointments during school or camp, Onesti recommended these appointments take place during the day, as opposed to late afternoon or early evening.
“After a long day at school or daycare, our young patients are not going to be able to have the energy to complete the necessary tasks for a successful appointment,” Onesti said. “Our dental team members will remind parents that late-day appointments are when meltdowns happen with either crying or temper tantrums. Parents are also trying to minimize out-of-school time. Fortunately, an excused absence letter from school is always available. It is unwise to push off routine visits until the next vacation as any delay in diagnosing a cavity could cause bigger problems.”
Onesti added children should come in every six months. This is because baby teeth have thinner enamel and bigger nerves, meaning these baby teeth can have cavities and become big problems quickly. Also, there has been an increase in cavities during the pandemic due to increased snacking, poor dietary choices and slacking in oral hygiene regimens.
Roth said, “Problems can arise and become more serious when dental health is neglected or ignored. Oral hygiene issues and small cavities can be addressed easily and quickly. Orthodontic issues such as poor growth patterns, narrow dental arches that lead to cross bites and airway issues can be treated much easier when the patients are young, than if they were in their mid to late teens or older.”