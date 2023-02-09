Early childhood education sets the foundation for a child’s academic career. For that reason, professionals say it is important for parents to find a school that can meet their family’s needs.
Erika Eskenazi, director of the early childhood center at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, and Karyn Hartstone, early childhood program director at Fuchs Mizrachi School, both in Beachwood, discussed the importance of early childhood education and what to search for in a school.
“Studies show that a child’s brain development is super active and almost complete by the age of 7,” Eskenazi said. “So, early childhood education and being in a program where we can help foster that development gives us our potential best outcomes for students in the future.”
She said parents should start exploring early childhood education programs as soon as they can.
“Because right now in the industry there are more children than there are spots in a lot of our programs, the sooner that you can go find the program that fits best for you and feels right for you and your family – to get either potentially on that waiting list or involved in that community – you want to be there as soon as possible and make sure that you get a spot in the program you’re ultimately looking for,” she advised.
Eskenazi recommended parents search for schools that fit their families’ values. They should ask about curricula, student-to-teacher ratios, and the backgrounds and qualifications of teachers.
“Anything you as a family find valuable and important are the questions that you should be asking,” she said.
Doing a “soft opening” for kids to start school can help ease the transition for those who have never been to school or are transferring to a different school, Eskenazi pointed out.
“If they’re coming in the middle of the school year, (we) try to have them come and visit for an hour (of) a day, and then maybe come visit for a full day before they are here for a full week, to make sure that they feel as comfortable as possible,” she said.
Allowing a child to be part of the process of selecting a school that is best for them can also be beneficial, Eskenazi said. It is important to make sure the child feels comfortable, so bringing them on a tour of the school can help parents see how they will interact in the environments of the schools they are considering.
“Early childhood is important because it provides children with valuable, independent experiences,” Hartstone said. “The children can explore and take risks in a new, safe environment, which builds confidence and valuable pre-academic skills.”
Attending an early childhood education program also helps children develop social-emotional skills because they enter a group setting and interact with other kids, she noted.
Parents should start looking at early childhood education programs when they begin needing child care outside of their homes, Hartstone advised.
“It is important to be knowledgeable about the types of early childhood settings that are available and then make informed choices that work for your family,” she said.
Looking into a program’s values can help parents evaluate how they align with the values of their families, she said.
“Parents should understand a program’s mission and overall educational philosophy,” she said. “This should include how the program approaches the relationship between (the) child (and) family and the program.”
When searching for the right school, she recommended parents ask questions about outdoor time, communication, safety protocols and student-to-teacher ratio.
She said it is important that the first day of school is not the first time a student has met the teachers or seen the classroom. They should be exposed to these ahead of time.
“The relationship can begin prior to the first day with meet and greets and home visits, where the child’s first interaction with his new caregivers is in a comfortable setting with mom and dad there,” Hartstone said. “This allows the child to feel more comfortable once school starts.”