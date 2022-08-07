Starting children in school at a young age may be beneficial to them when they move up to their primary school years. Many professionals concede that children who attended preschool will adapt easier socially, emotionally and academically upon starting kindergarten.
Early childhood education professionals Karen Leeds, preschool director at Fairmount Early Childhood Center in Beachwood, and Erica Wilkov, director of early childhood at The Temple Tifereth Israel’s Ganon Gil Preschool in Beachwood, gave insight into the perks of children attending early childhood education programs.
“Students who have the prekindergarten experience have classroom experience,” Leeds said.
Socially, this gives them experience with managing in a group, sitting and paying attention to a teacher while among their peers, getting along with other students and learning to manage social situations, she explained.
Academically, children who attend preschool will enter into kindergarten, having previously been exposed to a variety of learning activities, Leeds continued.
“Preschool helps lay the foundation for learning in a classroom setting,” she said. “The experiences and opportunities to work in a group, get along with peers and learn new things in a safe environment all help shape the child’s future for learning by laying the groundwork.”
Leeds noted the best method for teaching preschoolers is hands-on learning.
“Children learn by doing,” she said. “The experiences and activities that allow children to learn by using their hands to engage in the learning are the most beneficial for preschool children.”
The hands-on method may lead some to believe that preschool is all play, but that is not the case, she noted.
“Preschool classrooms are much more than playtime because children are learning through their play experiences,” Leeds explained. “Early childhood teachers know that play is the best way for children to learn so they incorporate the learning into their play.”
Wilkov said children enrolled at an early childhood education center become equipped with tools that will help ensure their future success.
“Some of these skills we work on at the early learning center are communication, resiliency, problem-solving, along with pre-reading, writing and math skills,” Wilkov stated.
Skills gained in preschool are lifelong lessons that children can take with them in their future learning experiences, she mentioned, adding that they learn to be capable of working in groups, working independently and problem-solving.
Wilkov also said children best respond to materials learned via playtime.
“We believe that children learn through play and hands-on activities,” she noted.
The lessons children learn in their early childhood education experiences, such as social, emotional and academic skills, are ones they can take with them as they grow, Wilkov explained. These skills will even prove helpful once they reach adulthood. Each of these tools contributes to the “box” of skills they will have at their disposal as they advance in life.
“Early childhood education is about giving young children the exposure to many opportunities that they will need long into education and adulthood,” Wilkov stated. “Children benefit from the lessons learned while they are at an early childhood center.”