Having a child start their first early education program can be stressful and nerve-wracking for both the parent and child. For perhaps the first time in their life, they will be under the supervision of someone other than a family member. But there are plenty of ways in which preschools make parents and children feel comfortable.
Jessica Robins, director of early childhood at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, and Marilyn Zaas, director of the preschool at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike, said their programs do their best to cater to children and families, especially when they’re new to early education. Both preschools begin at 18 months old.
Robins said, at that age, the JCC provides both care and education. The children participate in different activities throughout the day, such as discovery time, morning meetings, specials and more.
“We believe that at the age of 18 months, most children are ready for a group setting,” Robins said. “It’s actually really wonderful for their development to have that socialization, to work with teachers experienced in child development, to be around adults and to be around new children because they have access to so many different types of experiences and material.”
There are many ways these schools help acclimate new children. Zaas said one way is, if a child speaks a language other than English, the teachers will learn a couple words from the child’s respective language.
“So, we have asked ahead of time from those parents to please give us some words that we can use to understand the child’s basic needs and for us to use to help them out as well,” Zaas said. “So if a child says, in a different language, they have to go to the bathroom or they’re hungry, we want to know those words to either understand them, or to be able to speak them to the children so they realize that we’re there with them and we’re trying to help them out.”
Some preschools such as Park Synagogue also offer shortened days for children who operate better under those conditions.
“If we have a child that just poops out by 11:30 and falls apart, we want them to leave happy,” Zaas said. “So, we have cases where, if we know after two weeks that they’re falling apart by 11:30, we have a parent come pick them up at 11:15. So they end on a positive note. And they’ll stretch the days out as the child is more and more comfortable. We really try to service the children on an individual-need basis because they all have different techniques and needs.”
Robins said it is also important to get a sense of the school’s philosophy and make sure it resonates with their own family’s philosophy.
“I think it’s also important for families to ensure that what the school provides is what interests the families,” Robins said. “Are the facilities appealing? The quality of the teacher, in terms of their degrees, their level of experience, their connection with children. Diversity of students is really important, as well as the student-to-teacher ratio.”
Zaas said parents have to read the signs of their children. If they’re really engaged in activities introduced at home, places you go, or play dates, the child may be ready for early education.
“If you anticipate your child will have a difficult time separating from you, it’s important to look into what the school’s philosophy is and how they will handle the separation,” Zaas said. “Is it just dropping off and going? Will they call you the minute they cry? Will they work with you and your child? Sometimes the parents have a difficult time separating from the child. And it’s important to be able to read which one of those situations you’re dealing with and to help both parties be comfortable.”
Publisher’s note: Jessica Robins’ husband, Andrew Spott, is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.