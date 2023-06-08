Early childhood education programs offer myriad of opportunities for the development of cognitive, social, emotional and physical skills for young kids, which will serve as positive contributors to their lives in the future.
Bob Rosenbaum, marketing director at Hanna Perkins Center for Childhood Development in Shaker Heights, and Linda Shapero, Montessori parent educator and Montessori coach for teachers at The Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School in Pepper Pike, talked about the perks of early childhood education and how they benefit children later in life.
“Parents of young children often assume the purpose of early childhood education is to get a fast start on academic concepts like math and language, but these skills are picked up quickly and easily when a child is socially and emotionally ready to learn,” Rosenbaum said.
Social and emotional preparedness yields a child’s ability to tolerate the separation from their parents, navigate social situations, and be willing to take academic risks such as giving the wrong answer when they raise their hand, he explained. While these seem like small things, they are skills that must be learned before a child can succeed in school. The development of these skills is one of the primary benefits of early childhood education.
Once a child arrives in kindergarten, the focus shifts from social-emotional skills to early academic skills, Rosenbaum pointed out. Therefore, children who attended an early childhood education program will have already encountered the challenges they will face at school. They will have learned to mind their own business, use the restroom and follow the rules.
“Because they’re familiar with all that’s going on around them, their brains aren’t occupied with surviving the day,” he said. “They’re able to immerse themselves in the wonder and curiosity that school offers.”
Rosenbaum acknowledged all children are different and results will vary but, in general, children benefit from early childhood education programs by meeting behavioral expectations and being more quick to embrace learning once they get to kindergarten and beyond.
Early childhood education programs impact children as they grow into adulthood in that they experience social-emotional development, he explained. They learn to identify their feelings, understand their causes and mindfully manage their responses to them.
“These are lifelong success and leadership skills,” Rosenbaum elaborated. “Learning them early provides a head start on everything else.”
Because young children crave security, ideal early childhood education programs have calm and nurturing classrooms, as well as teachers who are attentive to the separation process of a child from their parents and have respect for children’s routines, he suggested.
“A lot of programs try to ‘wow’ parents with enticing and exciting enrichments, but for a three- or four-year-old, everything is new and enriching,” he pointed out. “They don’t need the stress of field trips and visits from firefighters carrying axes. They need to become comfortable and happy at school.”
Rosenbaum advised parents who are searching for an ideal early childhood education program first ask how the staff members handle a child struggling with their parents leaving them on the first day.
“I mean, if you want your little one to like going to school, having tears doesn’t sound like the best start,” he noted.
Rosenbaum recommended that schools not push parents out the door, or distract or shame the child for having strong feelings about the separation. Such feelings are normal and healthy; and it is an early childhood education program’s job to help children recognize and tolerate those feelings, rather than ignore them.
He acknowledged that children have all the same emotions as adults with just as much intensity, but they do not know everyone else experiences such emotions unless the adults around them normalize their feelings.
“Validation (of) emotions (is) important, and normal is the basis of self-esteem and empathy, which in turn influence every interaction for the rest of a person’s life,” Rosenbaum said. “This is the essence of early childhood education.”
Shapero said some of the ways early childhood education programs help form children are social development in which they learn to get along with people outside their families; emotional development in which they learn to understand feelings and work on self-regulation; cognitive development in which they learn to think; physical development in which they learn to move and strengthen their bodies; and early academic development in which they gain exposure to math and literacy.
“Children who attend preschool have a jump-start on their peers who did not attend preschool,” she pointed out. “They have had a chance to learn how to focus, train their hands in preparation for handwriting, learn social skills not learned in the home, as well as work on pre-academic and academic skills, for a start.”
Early childhood education is education for life, Shapero said.
“Beginning at the early ages, we work on skills that children will need for their entire lives,” she elaborated.
This is done by setting an early foundation, she noted. They work on developmental skills that aid children in taking care of themselves, learning how to work well with others and build academic skills.
Shapero recommended early childhood education curriculum consists of hands-on experiences; opportunities to learn social skills; opportunities for large and small muscle play; opportunities to explore art, science and music that allow them to think and create; and opportunities to begin growing math and pre-reading skills.
She said she would tell parents searching for an early childhood education program to observe and ask questions. Parents should make sure they are comfortable with the program and the school because, if they are not comfortable, it is likely their child will not be comfortable either. She also suggested speaking with parents of children who are already enrolled in the programs.
“It’s wonderful to watch young children grow,” Shapero mentioned. “I’ve been lucky to see many children grow from toddlers to eighth grade and beyond. Child development (is) an amazing process.”