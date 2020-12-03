Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Early Childhood Center

23737 Fairmount Blvd.

Beachwood, OH 44122

216-464-1752

fairmounttemple.org

From preschool, where children grow and flourish and are prepared for kindergarten, through religious school with a free Sunday pre-K program, Fairmount Temple demonstrates a commitment to lifelong learning. To learn more about the 5-Star Early Childhood Center, including optional day care before and after school, and summer camp, contact Jane Mayers, director, at 216-464-1752 or

Jmayers@fairmounttemple.org.

Fairmount Early Childhood Center

24601 Fairmount Blvd.

Beachwood, OH 44122

216-464-2600

kml@beachwoodschools.org

beachwoodschools.org/fairmount.aspx

Director: Karen Leeds

Fairmount Early Childhood Center creates an environment where learning is fun and play is important. Hands-on learning activities stimulate and challenge the students to encourage social, emotional, intellectual and physical growth. Fairmount offers programs for children ages 3 to 5 years. Half-day, all-day and extended-day programs are available.

Fuchs Mizrachi School – Genshaft Early Childhood Program

18 Months- Kindergarten

26600 Shaker Blvd.

Beachwood, OH 44122

216-932-0220

fuchsmizrachi.org

admissions@fuchsmizrachi.org

Fuchs Mizrachi School’s Genshaft Early Childhood program offers a warm and nurturing environment. Our teachers are committed to fostering our students’ innate curiosity and love of learning, while celebrating and supporting each child’s unique strengths. We thrive as a community based on Torah values, strong personal connections, and intellectual and emotional growth. We are committed to developing relationships between children, teachers and our families to strengthen and grow as a learning community. Our program operates within our day school which continues through 12th grade.

Hawken School Lower and Middle Schools

5000 Clubside Road

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

P: 440-423-2950

P: 440-423-4446

E: admissions@hawken.edu

W: hawken.edu

Dave Hilborn, Director of Admission, Lower and Middle Schools

Brooke Marcy, Assistant Director of Admission, Early Childhood

Birchwood School of Hawken

4400 West 140th Street

Cleveland, OH 44135

P: 216-251-2321

E: admission@birchwoodschool.org

W: birchwoodschool.org

Linda Miyares, Director of Admissions

Upper School

PO Box 8002

Gates Mills, OH 44040

P: 440-423-2955

P: 440-423-4446

E: admissions@hawken.edu

W: hawken.edu

Maggie Jackson, Director of Admission, Upper School

Mastery School of Hawken

11025 Magnolia Drive

Cleveland, OH 44106

P: 440-423-2955

P: 440-423-4446

E: admissions@hawken.edu

W: hawken.edu

Rasa Drane, Director of Admission, Mastery School of Hawken

Hawken School, a coed toddler-12 day school, offers an early childhood program on its Lyndhurst campus. With a dual commitment to academic and social curricula, its nationally recognized programming puts students at the center of learning by focusing on language development, science inquiry, math awareness, creative arts exploration, and social and emotional growth.

JKids

2030 S. Taylor Road

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

216-371-0446

jecc.org

Looking for something to do with your family with young Jewish kids (birth through pre-K)? JKids is a showcase of information about events, programs and activities in and around the Cleveland area. For more information “Like” JKids-Young Kids in Cleveland on Facebook or “Follow” @JKidsCLE on Instagram.

Mandel JCC Early Childhood – Five-Star Step-Up-to-Quality Rated Program

26001 S. Woodland Road

Beachwood, OH 44122

216-831-0700, ext. 1375

mandeljcc.org/preschool

info@mandeljcc.org

The J is committed to helping children ages 18 months to pre-K grow and develop in an enriching environment filled with play, exploration and immersive Jewish experiences. Our experienced educators help children learn and gain independence. Children flourish in the highly rated program, featuring an outdoor garden and play areas.

Solon Jewish Preschool

5570 Harper Road

Solon, OH 44139

440-498-9533

solonjewishpreschool.com

miriam@solonchabad.com

“Where teachers love their students and students love to learn!”

The Solon Jewish Preschool offers a warm and family oriented early childhood learning experience for 2 year olds through pre-kindergarten as well as Mom & Me classes for toddlers. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. Extended day options from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. available for ages 3 and up. Our program is renowned for its high level of kindergarten readiness, wonderful community atmosphere and caring staff.

Early Childhood Listings provided by advertisers

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you