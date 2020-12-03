Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Early Childhood Center
23737 Fairmount Blvd.
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-464-1752
From preschool, where children grow and flourish and are prepared for kindergarten, through religious school with a free Sunday pre-K program, Fairmount Temple demonstrates a commitment to lifelong learning. To learn more about the 5-Star Early Childhood Center, including optional day care before and after school, and summer camp, contact Jane Mayers, director, at 216-464-1752 or
Fairmount Early Childhood Center
24601 Fairmount Blvd.
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-464-2600
beachwoodschools.org/fairmount.aspx
Director: Karen Leeds
Fairmount Early Childhood Center creates an environment where learning is fun and play is important. Hands-on learning activities stimulate and challenge the students to encourage social, emotional, intellectual and physical growth. Fairmount offers programs for children ages 3 to 5 years. Half-day, all-day and extended-day programs are available.
Fuchs Mizrachi School – Genshaft Early Childhood Program
18 Months- Kindergarten
26600 Shaker Blvd.
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-932-0220
Fuchs Mizrachi School’s Genshaft Early Childhood program offers a warm and nurturing environment. Our teachers are committed to fostering our students’ innate curiosity and love of learning, while celebrating and supporting each child’s unique strengths. We thrive as a community based on Torah values, strong personal connections, and intellectual and emotional growth. We are committed to developing relationships between children, teachers and our families to strengthen and grow as a learning community. Our program operates within our day school which continues through 12th grade.
Hawken School Lower and Middle Schools
5000 Clubside Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
P: 440-423-2950
P: 440-423-4446
W: hawken.edu
Dave Hilborn, Director of Admission, Lower and Middle Schools
Brooke Marcy, Assistant Director of Admission, Early Childhood
Birchwood School of Hawken
4400 West 140th Street
Cleveland, OH 44135
P: 216-251-2321
E: admission@birchwoodschool.org
Linda Miyares, Director of Admissions
Upper School
PO Box 8002
Gates Mills, OH 44040
P: 440-423-2955
P: 440-423-4446
W: hawken.edu
Maggie Jackson, Director of Admission, Upper School
Mastery School of Hawken
11025 Magnolia Drive
Cleveland, OH 44106
P: 440-423-2955
P: 440-423-4446
W: hawken.edu
Rasa Drane, Director of Admission, Mastery School of Hawken
Hawken School, a coed toddler-12 day school, offers an early childhood program on its Lyndhurst campus. With a dual commitment to academic and social curricula, its nationally recognized programming puts students at the center of learning by focusing on language development, science inquiry, math awareness, creative arts exploration, and social and emotional growth.
JKids
2030 S. Taylor Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
216-371-0446
Looking for something to do with your family with young Jewish kids (birth through pre-K)? JKids is a showcase of information about events, programs and activities in and around the Cleveland area. For more information “Like” JKids-Young Kids in Cleveland on Facebook or “Follow” @JKidsCLE on Instagram.
Mandel JCC Early Childhood – Five-Star Step-Up-to-Quality Rated Program
26001 S. Woodland Road
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-831-0700, ext. 1375
The J is committed to helping children ages 18 months to pre-K grow and develop in an enriching environment filled with play, exploration and immersive Jewish experiences. Our experienced educators help children learn and gain independence. Children flourish in the highly rated program, featuring an outdoor garden and play areas.
Solon Jewish Preschool
5570 Harper Road
Solon, OH 44139
440-498-9533
“Where teachers love their students and students love to learn!”
The Solon Jewish Preschool offers a warm and family oriented early childhood learning experience for 2 year olds through pre-kindergarten as well as Mom & Me classes for toddlers. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. Extended day options from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. available for ages 3 and up. Our program is renowned for its high level of kindergarten readiness, wonderful community atmosphere and caring staff.
