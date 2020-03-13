A+ SOLUTIONS

3659 Green Road, Suite 112

Beachwood, OH 44122

216-896-0111

hadassa.meyers@thinkaplus.com

thinkaplus.com

Hadassa Meyers, MA, Director of Educational Services

Bellefaire JCB Early Childhood Programs

1 Pollock Circle

22001 Fairmount Blvd.

Shaker Heights, OH 44118

jdnearlychildhoodcenter.org

monarchcenterforautism.org

Suzanne Appel – Director, JDN Early Childhood Center, 216-320-8489

Debra Mandell – Director, Monarch Center for Autism Preschool, 216-320-8945

Cleveland State University Monte Ahuja College of Business

2121 Euclid Ave., Room 219

Cleveland, OH 44115

Phone: 216-687-3730 | Fax: 216-687-5311

graduatebusprograms@csuohio.edu

csuohio.edu/mba

Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C)

Locations throughout Northeast Ohio

800-954-8742

tri-c.edu

Fairmount Early Childhood Center

24601 Fairmount Blvd.

Beachwood, OH 44122

216-464-2600

kml@beachwoodschools.org

www.beachwoodschools.org/fairmount.aspx

Fuchs Mizrachi School

26600 Shaker Blvd.

Beachwood, OH 44122

216-932-0220 | Fax: 216-932-0345

fuchsmizrachi.com

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

2000 Sycamore St

Cleveland, OH 44113

216-862-8803

Greaterclevelandaquarium.com

Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland

College Financial Aid Program

29125 Chagrin Blvd.

Pepper Pike, OH 44122

216-378-3421

jfsa-cleveland.org/cfap

Laurel School

Lyman Campus

1 Lyman Circle

Shaker Heights, OH 44122

216-464-1441, Main

216-464-0946, Admissions

Fax: 216-464-8997

laurelschool.org

Butler Campus

7420 Fairmount Road

Russell Township, OH 44072

Abigail Jones – Director of Enrollment Management

The Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School

27575 Shaker Boulevard

Pepper Pike, OH 44124

216-464-0033

TheRatnerSchool.org

Temple Israel Ner Tamid

Religious School

1732 Lander Road

Mayfield Heights, OH 44124

440-473-5120

tint@tintcleveland.org

Rabbi Matthew J. Eisenberg

Edna Akrish – Education Director

Education listings provided by advertisers

