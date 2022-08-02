The clock is ticking. Only a few weeks are left before incoming high school seniors return to school, signaling the real countdown: decisions on where to attend college, and all the deadlines attached to the application process.
Step one is to connect with advisers, both on the high school and college levels, to get intel on the schools on your watch list. After that, no doubt, comes the application component that demands the most consideration and, sometimes, anxiety.
Then it’s time for the essay.
Providing guidance are Ryan Collins, associate director of admission at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea; Emily Haggerty, director of admission at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike; Chauncey J. Jackson, vice president for enrollment at Lake Erie College in Painesville; and Jonathan Wehner, vice president and dean of admissions at Cleveland State University.
“There’s around 4,000 post-secondary degree-granting institutions in the U.S. alone, so it is pretty unlikely a high school senior has time to research or visit all of them and become an expert,” Wehner said.
“College counselors are there to provide that expert-level advice in finding the best college fit, and because they have been through the process with hundreds or thousands of students, they can help students understand how the different characteristics of colleges may best help the student succeed. I always recommend students connect with their college admissions counselors. Their role is as your adviser and advocate in the process.”
Now, to the essay. Obviously, there is no cookie-cutter approach. It’s the component of the process that often provides the most anxiety to a prospective student.
“We utilize a holistic review process that looks at the whole student when they apply,” Collins said. “An essay is part of that process alongside their coursework, extracurriculars, and other factors.
“Of course, we take note of their writing ability, but otherwise, it’s all about what they want to tell us. We always look for a solid piece of writing, and we hope the student uses the essay as a tool to bolster their application.”
Haggarty boils down the essay equation.
“From my perspective, your transcripts and your essay are the two most important parts to your college application,” she said. “Your college application is like a conversation you are having with your future school. You want to make sure you are using your essay to highlight something about you or add more insight into your experiences.
“You can certainly get a sense for someone’s personality based on their writing and the topic they choose to discuss. Remember, this is not a research paper. It’s OK to be more conversational, but just because your writing style changes doesn’t mean that neatness and grammar go out the window.
“Paint a picture. This is a moment to be a storyteller. Think through all five senses. It is better to focus on a single story, versus just rehashing what you have previously listed on your application. I can see your list of classes and the activities you shared on you application. Tell me more about the impact of one of those or tell me something unexpected.”
Jackson sidi, “The strongest essays are thoughtful and honest. The essay helps the admission team to get to know students on a more personal level. We appreciate learning about students’ passions, strong beliefs, and what they hope to accomplish during their collegiate experience.
“Effective communication skills are critical in today’s world. Students who concisely describe their hopes, dreams, and opinions demonstrate the intellectual curiosity that aligns with who we are as a college. Take the opportunity to let us know who you are and whom you want to become.”
If you’re still nervous, consider this advice from Collins.
“Make sure to remember that real people will read the essay, so consider your topic wisely,” he said. “What do you want to share with an admission committee? Take this time to brag about yourself, show off your creativity, and give us a glimpse of your writing skills.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.