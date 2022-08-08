For young Jewish children, early exposure to their faith is important in laying a foundation for their future. Early childhood education programs know this and implement the High Holy Days into their curriculum.
Karen Hartstone, director of the Fuchs Mizrachi early childhood program in Beachwood, and Nancy Zimmerman, director of Jewish life and culture at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, discussed the benefits of teaching children about the High Holy Days from a young age and the methods they use to do so.
“We want children to form a strong and positive Jewish identity starting at a very young age,” Harstone said. “When children are excited about being Jewish, they begin to develop a sense of pride about their heritage.”
Hartstone said the hope of teaching children young is that the enthusiasm sparks a lifelong love of Judaism and plants the seed for continued Jewish learning.
“Our hope is that children are excited to celebrate each holiday together at school and at home with their families,” she noted.
Hands-on learning is one of the ways children learn, she said. Through hands-on learning they begin to understand and replicate the customs of the holidays and identify symbols and holiday stories.
Another method is teaching through story telling, she said.
“Both the teachers and the students use puppets and costumes in our re-tellings,” Hartstone explained. “The children really ‘become’ the characters in the story.”
She mentioned children are very proud when a holiday comes around and they remember it from the previous year.
“The goal is for the children to make meaning of the big ideas of the holidays and make connections between the holidays,” Hartstone explained.
She further mentioned something people may not know about teaching young children about the High Holy Days is just how thoughtful kids can be.
“Some of the (children’s) questions are the same ones we continue to ponder as adults,” Hartstone said. “This questioning demonstrates the children’s surprisingly deep understanding of the holidays.”
Zimmerman said a primary goal of teaching children about their faith at an early age is connecting them to their communities and encouraging them to grow into upstanding adults.
“Every parent wants their child to be a mensch,” Zimmerman stated. “We want to know that our children are good people.”
She explained that Judaism helps children connect to values that have them rooted in tradition and directs them toward a path that will help them be kind individuals.
“I think by having that deep seeded connection to faith and connection to Judaism, kids will grow into adulthood and recognize that there’s lots of lessons that they’ve learned growing up that connect them to Jewish life and connect them to becoming good people,” she said.
When it comes to the High Holy Days, Zimmerman explained that young children experience the rituals of going to services, which can be difficult for them, and the overarching themes can go over their heads.
“But, the valuable lessons of forgiveness and starting over, starting new, wiping the slate clean; those overarching themes that come out of the holiday season are easily attainable for young children,” she said.
Jewish parents want their children to know how to ask for forgiveness, recognize when they’ve done something wrong, and to be open and honest enough to say they are sorry and to be able to accept apologies, all of which are major themes, especially for Yom Kippur, she noted.
“In terms of Rosh Hashanah, setting intentions for the year ahead, thinking about what is coming up, thinking about how to transform yourself; those are all easier and lower-barrier ways for young kids to think about the High Holidays,” Zimmerman explained.
She detailed that some effective ways to teach children these lessons are through apples and honey, encouraging children to think about setting resolutions for the secular new year and how they can do the same for the Jewish new year; and holding tashlich services to encourage children to think about a bad habit they may have or something they want to change about themselves, write those things down and throw them into water.
“It’s never too early to start having your kids connect to these experiences,” Zimmerman stated.