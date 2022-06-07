Learning a new language is a skill that can help people increase their communication abilities and often learn about new cultures. Formal foreign language education often starts at a young age and a handful of early childhood education institutions in the area are providing this for their young students.
Rabbi Simcha Dessler, menahel and education director at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, and Alexis Castel, president of La Petite École Française de Cleveland in Solon, weighed in on the benefits of teaching children a new language.
“Bi/multilingual education has many advantages including the development of cognitive skills, the improvement of memory and recall of information, the fostering of healthy confidence, the expansion of global perspectives, the broadening of horizons and, ironically, it improves the primary language as well,” Dessler noted.
He explained that research has shown that language education also may delay or prevent dementia.
One in five American children over age 6 speak an additional language, besides English, at home, Dessler pointed out.
“We live in an interconnected, globalized world and a second language, which has become increasingly more prevalent, might well represent an investment for the future,” Dessler stated.
Dessler noted that language and culture are intertwined, adding that students who learn a second language often experience culture along the way.
“Culture also influences lifestyles,” Dessler said. “This is true for all religions but as Jews, in particular, the acquiring of skills inherent within Hebrew reading and language is priceless because it fosters Jewish knowledge, connectivity, identity, continuity, pride and sense of belonging.”
Castel said that there are two major benefits that children reap by learning a second language. The first benefit, he explained, is for students who come from multilingual families. He gave the example of students gaining the ability to interact with their French-speaking relatives, such as grandparents.
“It allows them to keep in contact with their family and have more normal lives,” Castel stated.
The second benefit is the broadening of opportunities that children have in regards to education, he pointed out.
“Having another language could increase the opportunity from the education side, where they could now apply to schools that would be located in France, for example, or even the French-speaking section of Canada,” Castel noted.
He said that, eventually, knowing a second language may also help people as they begin professional careers.
“Professionally, later, it will have opened some doors for some companies wanting to work internationally,” Castel pointed out.
As it pertains to culture, Castel stated that the goal is to expose them to their history.
“The classes have a cultural element to it and the goal, again, is to tie them to the culture of the country they are from,” Castel explained. “What the school is trying to do is provide the cultural element as a group setting.”
Teaching secondary languages also benefits the community, Castel mentioned. Learning second languages allows children to be in contact with other French-speaking children, he added.
Castel explained that, in learning a secondary language, students can learn more about themselves, their families’ histories and the countries from which they or their ancestors came.
“It does help with their identity, their cultural identity,” Castel said.