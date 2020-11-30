The Early Childhood Center of Anshe-Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood will open Jan. 4 with a limited number of children.
“In consultation with the Fairmount Temple executive committee leaders, and with Education Supervisor Diane Lavin, I have been planning the reopening of our preschool in a way that follows the most current guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control,” Jane Mayers, director of the early childhood centers, wrote members of the congregation in a Nov. 12 email. “If you know others who may be looking for preschool options, please let them know about our reopening.”
Mayers wrote that she there was one opening in the pre-K program and “a few spaces in the class for 3-year-olds.”
Those interested in registering their children should contact her by email at jmayers@fairmounttemple.org.
The temple is at 27237 Fairmount Blvd.