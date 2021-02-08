Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple will offer a virtual simchat Shabbat morning service for preschoolers and their families at 10 a.m. Feb. 13 and March 13.
Led by Cantor Vladimir Lapin and Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum, lower school director, this joyful service includes a combination of songs, prayers, movement and light learning offering children and their adults an opportunity to engage with Shabbat, This is an opportunity for young children to have their first taste of the Shabbat experience.
The service will be live-streamed at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream, the Fairmount Temple Facebook page and the Fairmount Sanctuary Roku app. For questions, call 216-464-1330.