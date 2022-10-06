Looking into a school prior to attending an open house may be a good idea for students and their families to organize the information they’d like to find out when they arrive. Having these inquiries prepared, or even written down, will ensure that they don’t forget anything at these often busy events.
Danielle Pajestka, director of marketing at Accel Schools in Independence, and Jennifer Ingraham, director of marketing, enrollment and engagement at Menlo Park Academy in Cleveland, detailed how preparation can be helpful and gave suggestions for the pieces of information that prospective students or their families may want to ask.
Pajestka suggested that, prior to an open house event, interested students and their families find out where the school is, the success of its students, activities offered and whether they give opportunities for college programs.
“I would look at the location of the school, their graduation rate, what electives they offer, what sports – sports is a huge thing for some of these high school kids – what sports and clubs and extracurriculars,” Pajestka said. “Also, the Say Yes program because a lot of the schools we work with are specifically in Cleveland.”
She explained that students who consecutively attend schools that offer the Say Yes to Cleveland program will have part, if not all, of their college tuition paid for at a state school.
Some schools offer the College Credit Plus program, through which students can earn college credits while in high school, she added.
Once a prospective student arrives at an open house, they should see the building, and find out who the teachers are, whether the school offers free breakfast and lunch, what the dress code is and what the school’s rules and regulations are, she advised.
Pajestka suggested that prospective families ask questions about how the school will take care of their children.
“I think a lot of the parents, what they normally want to know is ‘is it safe there,’ ‘what is the fighting like,’ ‘is there bullying,’ the classes and the caliber of how difficult they are, ‘if my child’s exceeding, what can I have them do,’ ‘if they are falling behind, do you have tutoring? Do you have intervention? Do you have different things like that to help them get back up to par’,” she said.
If a student is looking to enroll at an open house, she advised that families bring the student’s birth certificate, their (the parent’s or guardian’s) ID and proof of residency so they can enroll their child.
“If they are an upperclassman, they should bring transcripts, but that doesn’t apply to ninth-grade students,” she added.
Ingraham recommended that prospective families make a list of questions about things that are important to them.
“I think it’s important for a student to really understand what they’re looking for, what their interests are,” she said.
By having these questions ready, prospective students can find out what schools offer and evaluate how those offerings fit in with their interests, Ingraham explained.
“When they’re looking at a school, private or public; if they’re making a decision, they want to know, one, what their goals are, what kind of experiences do they have, what are their interests compared to what the school will offer to fulfill their interests,” she noted. “That can be anything from academics to sports to international trips, clubs after school.”
Other questions prospective students may want to ask are how a typical day looks so they can get a basic understanding of a daily schedule, what the school expects of them, what they can expect from the teachers and the best ways to communicate with them, how course selection works and how to sign up for extracurriculars,” Ingraham stated.
Families of students should also have a list of questions they would like to ask, such as what the school expects of parents or guardians, how involved they should be, how they can best communicate with the teachers, and whether a school offers counseling, beyond guidance and course selection, to foster social and emotional wellbeing.
“An open house is a way for the prospective family to get to know the school and see what they’re offering, and it’s also a way for the school to get to know the prospective family,” Ingraham said.