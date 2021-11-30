Fit Learning Cleveland recently celebrated its two-year anniversary. The organization works with learners to build fluency in core academic skills by combining learning science, precise measurement, and evidence-based instruction with its office in Pepper Pike.
“The Fit Learning model is nothing like the average tutor and one size does not fit all,” said Corinne Gist, director of Fit Learning Cleveland, in a news release. “Our method is designed for every kind of learner and enables us to rapidly accelerate the learning abilities of all students. It doesn’t matter if your learner is gifted and talented, struggling, average, or learning disabled; our approach is scientifically proven to meet your child’s needs and produce an average of 1-2 years growth in 50 hours of instruction.”
“Part of the success of our model is our ability to build a customized curriculum for each learner. Before a learner begins our program, I conduct a comprehensive skills assessment in order to identify their fluency in a range of core skills we have identified as drivers of academic success. From there our team develops an individualized curriculum that focuses on accuracy and fluency, so every learner builds the true mastery of skills for life-long learning. The strong and consistent results seen with the Fit Learning model was compelling for me. It is why I was so excited to bring Fit’s mission of transforming the learning ability of all students to Northeast Ohio. Since opening our doors in 2019 we have assisted 35 learners in achieving their academic goals, and we are just getting started!”
In addition to working with learners in person in Northeast Ohio, the Fit Learning team has also worked with students in five different states virtually, the release stated.
For more information on Fit Learning, visit fitlearners.com/centers/cleveland.