Kindergarten tends to be a child’s first exposure to formal education and can be a difficult transition.
Stella Moga Kennedy, owner of Le Chaperon Rouge in Solon; Karen Leeds, preschool director at Fairmount Early Childhood Center in Beachwood; and Erica Wilkov, assistant director of early childhood at The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Ganon Gil preschool in Beachwood, said kindergarten readiness lessons are important.
“Education has changed dramatically over the last 10 to 20 years,” Leeds said. “There are new standards for kindergarten readiness with regards to academics and preparedness for school. Making sure students are prepared and ready to function in a classroom, follow directions, interact with peers as well as learn information is a lot, so making sure students are properly prepared and ready for kindergarten is important.”
Kennedy explained children exposed to early childhood education opportunities like preschool tend to be more prepared for kindergarten than those who aren’t.
“It is a disadvantage to those who don’t go to preschool,” she said. “They don’t have the confidence to do the kindergarten work, which can be advanced. It can harm their confidence, which is important in preschool.”
Along with confidence, there are a few other skills children should have down pat.
“There is a focus on social-emotional and self-help skills, so when the children make it to kindergarten, they know how to ask for help, open their lunch box and if they can’t do something, do they know how to get help,” Wilkov noted. “We want to make sure the kids are ready to learn.”
She added knowing how to write their name, hold a pencil, their ABC and letter sounds are other important skills.
Leeds said children should also know to manage themselves, completing tasks independently and responsibly.
Each preschool focuses on integrating kindergarten skills into their lessons. At Le Chaperon Rouge, students are taught within small groups, allowing individual attention.
“We expose children to fine and large motor development, along with foreign language development,” Kennedy said. “By five years old, children develop the skills to learn and retain a foreign language. It’s easier for them to grasp that if they are exposed very early in life, which can help them learn English skills.”
At Fairmount Early Childhood, teachers focus on the development of the whole child and how that relates to future learning.
“It’s preparing students for the academic rigors of kindergarten while being able to manage themselves in a classroom environment,” Leeds stated. “We teach children to understand and manage their emotions so they can make responsible choices with their behavior through our conscious discipline approach.”
Children at Ganon Gil are supported through student and school relationships – with kindergarten readiness checks, collecting of work samples and looking at connections.
“We give parents information about the school districts and we give a transition to kindergarten information session,” Wilkov said. “We also look at child to peer relationships, inviting current kindergartners to talk about their experiences to our preschoolers.”
The professionals said parents have an important role in preparing their children for kindergarten.
“At home, parents should read a lot to the child and also do some little projects,” Kennedy suggested. “Let them cut, trace, paste and mirror these actions. And if you don’t go to a preschool, expose them to those skills of remembering letters, numbers, shapes and colors.”
Leeds said, “Parents should attend parent information nights or open-houses to learn about the school policies, procedures and routines. The more knowledge parents have, the easier it will be for them to prepare their children. Parents need to feel comfortable with the transition and kindergarten environment as well.”
Along with mirroring actions at home, Wilkov said parents should also be advocates for their children.
“It is really important for parents to be advocates for their children, and give both schools as much information they can about how their child learns and what support their child might need in kindergarten,” she said.