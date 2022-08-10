Kent State University was named on Forbes’ recently released list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2022.
According to a release from the university, Kent State came in 21st out of 40. It is the only Ohio public or private college or university on the list.
“We are deeply grateful to our employees for their commitment to the university and our students,” Kent State President Todd Diacon said in the release. “Cultivating a working environment of inclusion and equity is one of our top priorities. It is an honor to be recognized among the best employers for diversity and to be the only university in Ohio to receive the distinction.”
The evaluation, which was created in collaboration with research marketing firm Statista, was compiled anonymously – surveying 60,000 American employees working from companies from all industries employing a minimum of 1,000 employees in the United States.
It was based on four different criteria: direct recommendations, indirect recommendations, diversity among top executives/board and diversity engagement indicators, the release said.
In 2020, Kent State ranked No. 13 on the same list, among 500 companies in 24 industry sectors. It was also the only Ohio public or private college or university to make the 2020 list.
Additionally, the university’s commitment to maintaining a diverse and inclusive campus received recognition in 2021 from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education, for its ninth year.
The university was selected as a recipient of the 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award, which honors U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, the release said.
To learn more about the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, visit kent.edu/diversity.