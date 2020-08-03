While going to school at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., Alec Kretch said he always wondered if there was a better way to truly learn during lectures and retain lessons in meaningful ways.
“I always had this thought that within education, it seems like a pretty huge investment and it feels like the system should be more efficient in terms of how many countless lectures you’ve gone to and then leave the class and instantly forget most of what was covered,” he said. “I was just always thinking about some of the different inefficiencies in education that I thought could be improved.”
This idea of improving the educational experience was his driving inspiration for Openclass, an education enhancement tool that assists teachers in creating customized review assignments to improve student retention. Kretch, who grew up in Cleveland and went to Hawken School in Chester Township for three years, said he officially started working on the project following his graduation from the University of Arizona in Tuscon in December 2017. He still lives in Tuscon.
“I bought the domain name and started like brainstorming the project when I was still a student,” Kretch, 25, said. “I was working in San Francisco following graduation, sort of conceptualizing this part time. But, then I lost my job there about a year ago and have been working on this full time since.”
Starting with a pilot run in a University of Arizona computational linguistics class for the spring 2020 semester, Kretch said the program is based on the idea of personalized and customizable education.
“It’s the idea that our classes should follow for students to master these concepts and really dive deep into each idea and be able to apply that knowledge long term in real-world applications and things like that, as opposed to pretty much every class that I’ve ever been in has sort of the opposite energy where it’s more teaching to the test,” he said. “You’re learning like topics A, B and C, and then after a test, those three topics somewhat get ignored for the rest of the semester. With Openclass, the goal is to instead build up on top of each lesson, using artificial intelligence to almost play the role of a tutor.”
Built as an online platform at the domain openclass.ai, teachers can enter their email address and immediately sign up and create a class in the same session. After that, all that is left is building review assignments around their content. Kretch added the best use of the program would be in weekly review modules.
“Especially if we’re thinking about like a college class, maybe there are two or three lectures in a week, then an Openclass review assignment would sort of review and help students understand the context from those three lecture days,” he noted. “Basically the educator would go in there, upload any of the content that they covered. Create questions around that and publish that lesson and students could then go through and review.”
Kretch said students are shown feedback in real-time, explaining why something might be wrong and simultaneously showing them a slide from the lecture with the correct method or answer.
Spending most of his time recently getting the word out for the program and trying to get it used in other institutions, Kretch said it has been really exciting getting feedback from the pilot class.
“It was only one class, but it’s exciting to build out a concept to actually having students use it and benefit from it,” he said. “The feedback was honestly so overwhelmingly positive that it sort of added more motivation for me to continue this project and reinforced how important it is to improve the educational experience.”
Looking to the future, Kretch said his goal is clear: getting more teachers to utilize the program. He added some additional classes were planning to use the software during the summer semester at the University of Arizona.
“I’m trying to target a hundred professors using this for the fall and just doing like as much outreach as I can trying to get them on board, trying to find the instructors that also really believe in this concept of mastering learning,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to really get it out to a lot of classes this fall and will continue from there.”