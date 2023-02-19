Pete Williams, recently retired NBC News correspondent covering the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Supreme Court, was named the Journalist in Residence at John Carroll University’s College of Arts and Sciences. Williams will be a guest lecturer in classes, mentor students, collaborate with faculty and offer public programming, according to a news release.
“My connection to John Carroll University is one of its most revered graduates, Tim Russert, who hired me to work at NBC,” Williams said in the release. “He was my boss and friend for 15 years before he died. Tim was proud of his Jesuit education – a values-based education meant to train young people to influence the moral tone of our society. I feel grateful to do my part in carrying on Tim’s impactful legacy together with the JCU community.”
Williams was the justice department correspondent for NBC News for 30 years. He received four national news Emmy awards. Before his career as a journalist, he worked as a press secretary and legislative assistant in the staff of U.S. Rep. Dick Cheney.
“We are thrilled to welcome Pete Williams to the College of Arts and Sciences and the John Carroll community,” said Bonnie Gunzenhauser, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, in the release. “He brings a wealth of experience in politics as well as an unwavering commitment to thoughtful and ethical journalism. Pete also exemplifies the JCU mission to inspire individuals of intellect and character to learn, lead, and serve. Our students are fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from him in the classroom and our faculty look forward to building lasting collaborations.”