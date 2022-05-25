Life as a college freshman can be overwhelming with all new classes, new people, and the importance of the next four years. You may be wondering what you should be doing to start off the process – not only in terms of what classes to take, but also how to manage life outside of the classroom.
Elizabeth Cole, student body president at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea; Cindy Deng, director of student engagement & orientation at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, and D. Christopher Gill, dean of students at Notre Dame College in South Euclid, talked about the best ways to find the right clubs and extracurricular activities to join as a freshman, and why the timing is important.
Freshman year is a great time to get involved with clubs despite feeling worried or overwhelmed by choice.
“Freshmen are typically nervous to plunge in right away with clubs because they are concerned about having enough time for academics, but those that do tend to do better,” Gill said. “We try to hit them hard with how important it is to participate earlier, so that you show well-chosen extracurriculars on a resume, and that you were involved on campus and developed leadership. Suddenly juniors and seniors wake up, but it’s always better to get a head start to develop your interests sooner than later.”
Most colleges and universities have an engagement fair at the beginning of the year. It is a big showcase of all of the clubs and organizations on campus. It is all about getting involved and becoming part of your school.
“There are so many ways to search for clubs and groups on a college campus,” Deng said. “Some colleges will host a student activities fair during new student orientation or the first few weeks of the semester, where freshmen can peruse the many clubs and organizations on campus, approach a student group’s table if it piques their interest, and hear from the student group’s officers to learn more about how to get involved with their group.”
“They will typically have sign ups so you can connect to the club or organization that you want to,” Gill said. “If you can’t make it, you can always stop by another excellent resource, the Student Activities office: they will find you a group that fits your interests and likes. This is an office that is dedicated to getting students involved and engaged on campus. “They want the new student involved because an involved student is a student that is more likely to graduate than a student who doesn’t get involve.”
Even before stepping foot on campus, or at any time once there, the college website is an excel-lent resource as well. “Before they even arrive to campus, incoming students can view a list of recognized student organizations on their school website,” Cole said. “They can start to get an idea of what groups they may be interested in. Baldwin Wallace has a plethora of wonderful cam-pus organizations, and there are many different avenues to find these clubs. Once on campus, clubs and organizations may be found through social media, flyers, the Involvement Fair and word of mouth,” she said. “For example, during my first year, I auditioned for a campus talent showcase that I found through social media. I attended sorority recruitment after seeing a flyer on campus. I joined our campus Hillel after visiting their booth at the BW Involvement Fair. Lastly, I joined student government after talking to other students about the organizations they valued.”
Deng added: “Oftentimes, student groups will host campus programming or events sprinkled throughout the academic year that is generally open for all to enjoy. There are such a wide variety of students clubs and organizations at every college campus. They can range in type from academic to social, religious to service, social justice to cultural, and so much more.”
Deng encourages freshmen to use their early college years to explore clubs and organizations that match their interests (and where they may find new friends who share interests) and commit to those that make them happy and/or fulfill their career goals
Lisa Matkowsky is a freelance reporter.