Integrating the ideas of the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks into the current curriculum in Jewish schools across North America is what the Torah V’Chochmah program consists of.
“We were looking for schools that were interested in doing this, interested in integrating Rabbi Sacks’ wonderful ideas into their curriculum, but also teachers who are interested in growing professionally,” Rabbi Jeremy Bruce, Torah V’Chochmah program director and executive director of the Rabbi Sacks Legacy North American operations, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
This program is to help participants incorporate the teachings of Sacks, who died in 2020, into their classrooms to help inspire the next generation of students to lead meaningfully Jewish lives, according to a news release.
Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood was one of 18 schools selected to participate in the Rabbi Sacks’ Legacy Torah V’Chochmah program and to attend the five-day program at Ma’ayanot Yeshiva High School for Girls from July 9 to July 13 in Teaneck, N.J. The two teachers from the school were junior high teacher Aliza Joel and high school teacher Rabbi Rick Schindelheim.
“It was just so energizing to be part of a cohort of like-minded, passionate, thoughtful educators who continuously want to grow both personally and professionally,” Joel told the CJN.
Joel and Schindelheim are being mentored by Rabbi Zvi Grumet, the Chumash mentor, and developing two curricula for the Book of Shemot for both the junior high and the high school.
“The learning that we did at the conference, Rabbi Dr. Grumet’s mentorship and the opportunity to learn and work with colleagues from across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England and Israel were each incredibly valuable enough in their own right,” Schindelheim wrote in an email to the CJN. “The combination of all of these made it an exceptional professional development experience.”
The program is in the design phase until summer 2024 and will be implemented in the 2024-25 school year. Three different sources are a part of this program, including Jewish philosophy, Chumash and parshat HaShavuah, Bruce said.
Joel teaches Chumash to sixth, seventh and eight graders, which gives them the skills to decipher, decode and understand Torah, and to have it be an inspiration for them to live a life of meaning and Jewish values, she said.
“It’s exciting to have a fresh viewpoint after having taught for so many years, and just the ability to innovate and grow and improve my teaching practice is so invigorating,” Joel said.
Joel hopes to build on her current curriculum with the values and ideas from Sacks onto her more traditional commentaries.
“The idea of this program, the Torah V’Chochmah program, is to be able to incorporate Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, his inspiration, and his Torah, his values, his desire to make the world a better place,” Joel said. “And most of all, I would say, his hope for the future, something I’m really excited to make part of my junior high Chumash curriculum, and to be able to spread to my students.”
Through the Book of Shemot, Joel will look at two different themes brought about from Grumet. Through the themes, Joel will choose what they will be learning in both the original texts with more traditional commentaries and with some essays, quotes or ideas from Sacks, she said.
“I’m excited to be able to bring it onto the level of junior high students at a time where they’re really starting to think about things in a more personal way,” said Joel, the wife of Head of School Rabbi Avery Joel.