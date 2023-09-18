Juli Goodman was named executive director of Hillel at Ohio University in Athens as of July 24. She replaces Sarah Livingston, who served as executive director from March 2019 to January.
“Juli brings a remarkable depth of Hillel experience to Ohio University,” Renée Goldfarb, chair of the Hillel at Ohio University board of directors said in a news release. “We are excited about the impact Juli will make on OU Hillel, its students and the Athens community.”
Goodman is an experiential educator, inclusive relationship-builder, and dynamic and thoughtful leader, according to a news release.
Beginning her Hillel career at the Slifka Center for Jewish Life at Yale, Goodman served as the assistant director for programming. While at Yale Hillel, Goodman and her team won the 2019 Hillel International Campus Partnership Award for their outstanding work in the campus community, the release stated.
Most recently, Goodman served as the director of the Hillel at Dartmouth College. At Dartmouth, Goodman transitioned the Hillel from a college department to a fully independent nonprofit and revitalized the Jewish student community on campus, according to the release.
Goodman has a Bachelor of Arts degree in art history from Rutgers University in New Jersey, Douglass College and an Master of Arts degree in educational leadership in Jewish communal settings from the Jewish Theological Seminary, as well as certification as an Israel educator. Goodman is an alumna of Hillel International’s Weinberg Executive Training Program and the Shalom Hartman Institute Campus Fellowship.
Outside of work, Goodman spends her free time playing rugby, eating tacos, listening to podcasts, watching basketball and discussing the formation of Jewish identity, the release stated.