Gross Schechter Day School’s early childhood and infant care center will have a new leadership team, effective June 10.
Donell Newman will be the director of early childhood. Barbie Barnholtz will be the director of infant care. Vicki Teitelbaum and Iris Granot will serve as associate directors, with specific areas of responsibility that will support and strengthen the preschool classrooms and the rest of the school, according to a May 24 news release.
Newman’s 22-year career in education began in early childhood and child development. She previously served as a fourth-grade teacher at Gross Schechter, as well as lead teacher, a mentor to other teachers, and chair of school-wide committees and programs, the release said.
Erica Lazzaro, incoming Gross Schechter board chair, said in the release that the school “couldn’t be happier” in its decision to add Newman to the early childhood team. Both of Lazzaro’s children had Newman as a fourth-grade teacher, the release said.
“This is an extension of Donell’s professional experience and we couldn’t be happier with her taking on this leadership role,” she said in the release. “Her dedication to Schechter is second to none and we look forward to the opportunity for her to impact so many students in the ECC.”
[ READ: Greller named Gross Schechter Day School director of development ]
Barnholtz has been part of the infant care center since its creation in 2015. Serving as infant care coordinator since then, her promotion to director is something Gross Schechter Head of School Ginny Galili is “extremely pleased” to announce.
“We are extremely pleased to recognize Barbie’s contributions to the growth and success of Gross Schechter’s infant care,” Galili said in the release. “Thanks to Barbie’s leadership, Schechter provides excellent care, socialization and development opportunities for infants throughout the entire year.”
Teitelbaum will continue teaching in the classroom the first half of every day, and then will administer responsibilities throughout the school including new teacher onboarding and mentoring, the release said.
“After teaching at Gross Schechter for 13 years, I am honored and excited to join this amazing administrative team and continue to develop and foster our wonderful ECC program,” she said in the release.
[ READ: Gross Schechter, Mandel JDS unveil affordability initiative ]
As for Granot, she will direct Hebrew immersion and curriculum training throughout the school.
“I believe that teaching Hebrew and Judaics is not only about learning a language, but also about sharing ideas and experiences,” said Granot, who will continue to direct Schechter in the Sun Camp, according to the release. “My goal is to always create a fun, warm learning environment, where the kids continue to be inspired to learn more about their Jewish roots and the Hebrew language.”
Gross Schecter Day School is at 27601 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike.