Eleanor Gulling was promoted to early childhood education director and Mary Beth Laurienzo to assistant preschool director of Temple Emanu El Preschool in Orange.
Gulling began working at Temple Emanu El in 2017 as part-time support in classrooms while she completed her education. She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s in social science administration from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
“I have the privilege of working closely with the Early Childhood Education Director at Temple Emanu El,” Renee Higer, Temple Emanu El’s executive director, was in a news release. “Ellie’s (Gulling) ability to jump right in, quickly get to know students, faculty, and parents, and envision a new direction for the Preschool has enabled us to make needed updates including expanding our infant rooms to address a growing need in our community. Her knowledge of licensing and Step Up to Quality certification, educational background, and understanding of the physical, emotional, and cognitive development in children were also key to why Ellie was selected for this role.”
Laurienzo has over 20 years’ experience in early education, has an associate degree in child development and has a credential for trauma informed care, and is n advocate for play-based learning, according to the news release.
Temple Emanu El is at 4545 Brainard Road.