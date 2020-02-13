Children learn better by doing something, mirroring actions and getting their hands dirty.
According to Yesi DeLeon-Mette, an instructor at Valley Art Center in Chagrin Falls, and Stella Moga Kennedy, owner of Le Chaperon Rouge in Solon, implementing hands-on activities into the classroom allows children to be involved in their learning.
“Hands-on activities supply a visual aid, and it’s very easy for children to understand if they have something to play with or work on while learning,” Kennedy said. “It’s easier to remember abstract concepts if they do it hands-on.”
Kennedy added hands-on experiences contribute to the whole child.
“By doing that, children can also develop fine motor skills for future learning and writing,” she said. “Also by doing hands-on activities together, they develop social skills. They know how to share, take turns and develop patience.”
DeLeon-Mette said hands-on activities also keep children engaged, especially if they are interested in the experience.
“It also helps them remember things too,” she explained. “Instead of just telling them instructions or ideas, it’s about them doing it. They can do it on their own and remember how to do it. I used to work in the summer, and I had a student that liked making (a specific project). She was super excited about doing it and was able to remember the pattern.”
Kennedy said, “It’s visual and children remember things by doing it. Children learn by example, by mimicking, and they also learn from each other as well.”
A lot of this has to do with children not knowing how to do simple things that adults know, like tying a knot.
DeLeon-Mette said, many times, adults will just do these things for children. But, those moments are optimal teaching opportunities.
“Children will say they don’t know how to do something and I tell them I want to show them and have them do it with me,” she stated. “That way, children then remember how to do something. If they don’t do it themselves, it makes it harder for them to do it and remember how. This empowers children to truly know something.”
At Le Chaperon Rouge, Kennedy said hands-on activities are held in organized environments. With spaces dedicated to specific activities, children can focus better on what they’re doing.
“The activities are very specific for science, math, art, etc. and they have precise spaces in the room for them,” she noted. “Children like repetition. They are very specific in their actions, so it helps if children know where to go. It’s not chaotic, so we can focus on them more.”
Since Valley Arts Center is an arts center, DeLeon-Mette said “every single project is hands-on.”
“Specifically, I teach hands-on classes for preschool and elementary school students,” she explained. “There are recycling art classes where I use a lot of found objects and cardboard. We also do paper making with them, which is very tactile. They can touch the pulp and everything. To me, they have the choice of how they can create things with their hands and go through the process.”
DeLeon-Mette added other activities include printmaking, weaving and creative reuse. The Earth art class uses anything from the house to create art, where they read books about the earth and follow up with a related project.
“It reinforces the lessons,” she said. “They can do it with their own hands with materials they know.”
When not at school or educational programs, the professionals said parents should also look for ways to engage their children in hands-on activities.
“It’s important for kids to get these ideas at all fronts,” DeLeon-Mette stated. “It makes it more powerful, that the idea is also at home. When they’re at home and young, they’re following what mom and dad are doing. They’re seeing them use their hands and their parents are encouraging hands-on activities. It makes a long-lasting impact.”
Kennedy said this partnership between school and home promotes connected learning and positive habits.
“Many parents say following
hands-on activities, children are more inclined to play with their toys creatively, not just throwing them around,” she explained. “It’s very important for us to communicate with parents and parents with us. It’s like a big family.”