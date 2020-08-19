David P. Haney has been appointed interim president at Hiram College in Hiram, effective Sept. 1.
Haney comes to Hiram College after serving two years as president of Centenary University, a private liberal arts university in Hackettstown, N.J.
“I am honored to be joining the administrative team at Hiram College as interim president at a critical time for higher education in general and Hiram in particular,” Haney said in an Aug. 17 news release. “Hiram has made great strides in liberal arts and professional education, and I will work hard to carry that momentum forward.”
Haney will work alongside outgoing President Lori Varlotta, who will leave Hiram on Sept. 30 to become California Lutheran University’s new president.
At Centenary University, Haney led an effort to achieve financial stability, the release said. Using the principals of human-centered design, he organized a campus-wide strategic planning process that emphasized educational value, innovation, organizational health, fiscal responsibility and community engagement.
Since leaving Centenary in December 2018, he has served as a consultant on strategic planning, published articles in the national higher education press and worked on a book that uses hermeneutics, or the philosophy of interpretation, to address problems arising from the modern emphasis on the individual and to provide a philosophical basis for successful administrative practices, the release said.
Haney also served four years as vice president for academic affairs at Emory & Henry College in Southwest Virginia. Additionally, he held administrative and faculty positions at Appalachian State University, Black Hills State University, Auburn University and Swarthmore College. He began his administrative career as dean of students at the Cambridge School of Weston, a progressive secondary boarding and day school in Weston, Mass.
“Dr. David Haney is an experienced and accomplished college leader, and we are delighted to welcome him to our community,” said Dean Scarborough, chair of the Hiram College board of trustees, in the release. “He is an experienced change leader who involves the entire community. He will fit well into Hiram’s culture and be effective in leading us in these tumultuous times.”
Haney’s wife, Lisa, is an elementary school teacher and musician. As the presidential couple at Centenary University, they regularly welcomed students, staff, faculty, trustees and alumni to their home, and attended on-campus events, the release said.