Hiram College will inaugurate its 23rd president, David P. Haney, at 2 p.m. May 12 at the college’s Paul Martin Fieldhouse.
The inauguration is part of a week-long celebration welcoming Haney to the role, who came to Hiram College after spending two years as president of Centenary University, a private liberal arts university in Hackettstown, N.J. Prior to his time at Centenary University, Haney served four years as vice president of academic affairs at Emory & Henry College in Southwest Virginia. He also held administrative and faculty positions at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D., Auburn University in Alabama and Swathmore College in Pennsylvania. He began his administrative career as dean of students at Cambridge School of Weston, a progressive secondary boarding and day school in Weston, Mass., according to a news release.
“The theme for this inauguration, ‘Designing Results for a Sustainable Future,’ is all about positioning Hiram College as an institution that is sustainable in every sense of the word, as a vibrant member of both a higher education and a planetary ecosystem,” Haney said in the release. “We are working hard to design a future that will honor Hiram’s 172-year history while responding to the urgent challenges of our times and creating a distinctive environment in which our students can thrive and succeed.”
Hal Williams, former CEO of the Rensselaerville Institute in New York and an outcome guide who has helped foundations and nonprofits use an outcome-based approach, will be the keynote speaker. He is lead author of “Outcome Funding: a New Approach to Targeted Grantmaking.” It is in its fourth edition. Williams has also served as lead consultant to a U.S. Presidential Commission and consults directly with governors, corporate CEO’s, foundation directors, and other leaders, the release said.
Other events on inauguration day include spirit day, where students, alumni, faculty, staff and friends are encouraged to show school spirit by wearing Hiram merchandise; the Lawton Collection and Student Art Showcase in the Kennedy Center featuring 186 pieces of Florian Lawton art pieces and pieces by current Hiram students; an invitation only brunch; an all-campus reception in the Coleman Sports Complex; and an invitation only president’s reception to end the day.
In addition, the college’s seventh annual Giving Day will also be held on April 29 in honor of Haney’s inauguration.