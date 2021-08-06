The unmistakeable aroma of grilled meat will fill the air as Hillel and Chabad hold opening barbecues for returning students to Northeast Ohio campuses.

The hope, according to the rabbi and co-director at Chabad at Kent State University and executive directors of Hillel at Kent State and Cleveland Hillel, is to have as much in-person interaction as is safely possible within medical guidelines.

Jared Isaacson, executive director of Cleveland Hillel, said the schedule is “still evolving.”

“We’re really excited to (be) welcoming students back in the building at events,” Isaacson said.

Cleveland Hillel is the umbrella organization for several colleges in Greater Cleveland, including Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Oberlin College, Cleveland Institute of Art, Cleveland Institute of Music, Cleveland State University, Cuyahoga Community College at multiple campuses, John Carroll University in University Heights, Lakeland Community College in Kirtland and Ursuline College in Pepper Pike.

“We’re still monitoring obviously all the news,” said Isaacson, referring to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Ohio Department of Health guidelines regarding masking and social distancing. “We’re really excited to welcome back students in person, to have them in person, to have them see each other and be together in person, obviously with whatever guidelines and protocols we have.”

During the quarantine starting in March 2020 and continuing through the 2020-21 academic year, the large-scale events for which Hillel is known – such as its Shabbat dinner – didn’t translate well in an online environment.

Isaacson said large groups were “very anonymous,” with multiple screens of people. “It was very easy to forget who was there.”

By contrast, smaller regular groupings of about five to 20 students, while requiring sustained commitment on the part of students, were effective at creating what he called micro-communities during the pandemic.

“By having that smaller number that would connect with each other on a regular basis, they were able to really see each other on the screen and actually be able to connect and engage with each other, create a relationship with each other,” said Isaacson, adding Cleveland Hillel will continue to foster those small group meetings and activities moving forward.

Immediately, in concert with Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland, Cleveland Hillel is planning a COVID-19 vaccination at Case Western Reserve University for newly arriving freshmen and local residents at the Cleveland Hillel building.

Registration will take place Aug. 15 at Cleveland Hillel’s building and will dovetail with Cleveland Hillel’s barbecue for first-year students that day.

Cleveland Hillel will hold its first Shabbat dinner for first-year students Aug. 20 and its first all-campus Shabbat dinner Aug. 27.

Isaacson said Cleveland Hillel is hoping to rent canopies to be placed in the courtyard outside its building for High Holy Days so that services can be held safely outside, but it has flexible space in its building if weather forces services inside.

Cleveland Hillel is at 11303 Euclid Ave. and at Oberlin College at 134 W. Lorain St. For a full lineup of events at both venues, visit clevelandhillel.org.

Rabbi Berel Sasonkin, co-director of Chabad at Kent, said safety is at the forefront of his programming.

“Our ideal goal and our interest is to engage as many students as possible in a very caring way that can give them the excitement, assurance and beauty of Judaism in a way that they can celebrate safely,” Sasonkin said. “Really the main interest is connecting students, making them feel at home, that’s the most important thing for us, that we can be there for them to be a listening ear, whenever they need us, for some good kosher food, for the festivals and all their Jewish needs.”

Students are welcome to join the Akron Jewish Family Festival at Anshe Sfard parking lot, 646 N. Revere Road in Bath from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 8. There will be a dedication of a Torah in memory of Rabbi Mendy Sasonkin, Berel Sasonkin’s father, at that event.

The first event at Chabad at Kent will be the ChaBBQ from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26. That will be followed with Chabad at Kent’s first Shabbat services at 7 p.m. Aug. 27.

Chabad at Kent is also planning a brisket dinner and service Rosh Hashanah at 7 p.m. Sept. 6, a pre-Yom Kippur fast meal and Kol Nidre service at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15. A Yom Kippur break-fast is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Sept. 16.

There will be chicken soup in the sukkah at 7 p.m. Sept. 20, music and shwarma in the sukkah at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and Simchat Torah services at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.

Chabad at Kent will also hold weekly Kosher BLT, which stands for bagels, lox and tefillin Sundays, a weekly girls night Mondays at 7 p.m., and weekly brunch with the parsha Wednesdays at noon.

Shabbat dinners will generally alternate with Hillel at Kent, and will include both communal meals and the option for takeout kits with food and ritual items for Shabbat.

“As of now, we plan to do mostly indoor events and partially outdoors to accommodate bigger crowds,” said Sasonkin, adding guidelines may change and that Chabad at Kent will adjust accordingly.

“At Chabad, everyone’s family, a warm Jewish home away from home,” Sasonkin said.

To reach Sasonkin, email rabbib@kentchabad.com

Adam Hirsh, executive director of Hillel at Kent State, said Hillel will open with an ice cream social. A sundae bar, outdoor games, kosher marshmallow roasting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 22 for all students.

“The whole week long, we have events to really build community for students, and, you know, kick off an exciting year,” Hirsh said.

Hillel at Kent is taking students on a FreshFest Tour de Kent of downtown Kent from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23.

“All the restaurants will be offering free samples of different cuisines,” Hirsh said.

With nine Jewish student groups registered at Kent State University, the Welcome Back Cookout taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 will allow students to meet with leaders and representatives from those student groups. Kosher food, music and games will be available.

Classes start Aug. 26 and Hillel at Kent will offer a bagel brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.

“Students are encouraged to stop by, you know, bring their friends during the first day of class, bagels, lox, coffee, we’ll have it all,” Hirsh said.

From 5 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Hillel at Kent is planning to host its first in-person Shabbat dinner.

“We did Shabbat to go with a virtual option for services,” Hirsh said. “This will be our first in-person experience, which is going to be fully outdoors. There will be socializing, candlelighting, services, a delicious meal … and everyone’s encouraged to come.”

Takeout meals, known as Shabbat in a Box, will also be an option.

Hillel at Kent also intends to hold in-person services for High Holy Days as well as meals.

“Everything is completely free to students and the community,” Hirsh said. “Everyone is welcome.”

Services will be led by Rabbi Rachel Brown, who led services in 2018 and 2019.

“We’re very fortunate that we have very lovely outdoor spaces,” said Hirsh, which Hillel at Kent, adding masking indoors will be required. “It’s very new information, we’re being very flexible on this.”

Hillel a Kent is at 613 E. Summit St.

For a full lineup of events, visit Kenthillel.org.

Services and events are subject to change based on CDC, state, local and institutional guidelines.