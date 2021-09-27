Hilltop Elementary School in Beachwood was named as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
In the U.S., 325 public schools received this designation. Lead elementary principal Sherry Miller and elementary assistant principal Ali Ciccone announced last year Hilltop was nominated by the Ohio Department of Education for this honor. Miller, Ciccone and Hilltop staff members submitted the application materials and learned Sept. 21 that Hilltop was officially named a winner.
Hilltop was named to the Blue Ribbon list of “Exemplary High Performing Schools” which “are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests,” according to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
He said this year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish.
“I commend this school and all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children,” Cardona said.